Ex-Maple Leafs Forward Gets Bad News From His Current Team

The NHL Regular season is only days away, and for each club, they must get down to the mandated roster limits by Monday.

While the Toronto Maple Leafs have already trimmed several players from their roster, one notable former member of the club has found himself placed on waivers by his current club.

The New York Islanders have waived former Maple Leafs forward Pierre Engvall, who is in the midst of a seven-year, $21 million deal that was awarded to him by former Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello.

Pierre Engvall Is A Former Member Of The Toronto Maple Leafs

Engvall, who was taken by the Maple Leafs with the 188th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, began his professional career in his native Sweden, making his SHL debut in 2014-15 before establishing himself with Mora IK in the second-tier HockeyAllsvenskan.

After a brief AHL stint with the American Hockey League affiliate Toronto Marlies in 2017, he returned to Sweden and joined HV71, where he broke out with 20 points in 31 games during the 2017-18 season.

Engvall then returned to Toronto and signed with the Maple Leafs in 2018. He reached the NHL in November 2019 and scored his first goal shortly afterward. After several seasons in Toronto, the Maple Leafs traded him to the Islanders in February 2023 for a third-round pick.

He signed a seven-year, $21 million contract with New York that July, but was placed on waivers before the 2024-25 season and subsequently assigned to the AHL’s Bridgeport Islanders.

In December 2024, the Islanders waived him again, but he went unclaimed. And now, he’s completed the hat trick of being waived with this latest placement on the waiver wire.

So far in his NHL career, Engvall has appeared in 385 games, and has scored 65 goals with 70 assists for 135 points, along with 117 penalty minutes. He’s also scored twice while adding two assists in 28 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Maple Leafs Have Waived Multiple Players

The Maple Leafs have placed multiple players on waivers in recent days as they work to trim down their roster, including forwards Steven Lorentz, Brendan Brisson, Vinni Lettieri, Michael Pezzetta, Henrik Rybinski and Ryan Tverberg, along with defensemen Philippe Myers and Marshall Rifai.

They will open the regular season on Tuesday, Sept. 29 against the divisional rival Montreal Canadiens.