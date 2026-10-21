Former Maple Leafs Forward Michael Bunting Gets Bad News

Since departing the Toronto Maple Leafs, forward Michael Bunting has bounced around with several different clubs, and even split last season between the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars.

Unable to help the Stars advance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, he became a UFA and remained unsigned until recently when he was picked up by the Philadelphia Flyers, who had already made a blockbuster trade with the Maple Leafs earlier in the summer involving goaltender Joseph Woll.

However, Bunting hasn’t made much of an impact for the Flyers, who began the season with nine straight setbacks. And for Wednesday’s contest against the divisional rival Buffalo Sabres, he won’t be in the lineup.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs Forward Michael Bunting Made A Healthy Scratch For The Flyers

Per The Daily Faceoff line combinations, Bunting will be made a healthy scratch for Wednesday’s game when the Flyers take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Centre.

So far this season, Bunting’s stats have been underwhelming, having produced only an assist in seven games played.

Michael Bunting Is A Former Toronto Maple Leafs Calder Trophy Runner-Up

Bunting was drafted 117th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in 2014 and spent several seasons developing in the AHL before establishing himself in the NHL. After a breakout 2020-21 season in which he scored 10 goals in just 21 games, Bunting signed with the Maple Leafs in 2021 and immediately became a productive top-line winger alongside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. He posted 23 goals and 49 points in 82 games in 2022-23 and was named to the NHL All-Rookie Team the previous season.

Bunting signed with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2023 before being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2023-24 season. He later had brief stints with Nashville and Dallas before signing a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Flyers earlier this month.

So far in his NHL career, he’s appeared in 425 games and scored 109 goals with 144 assists for 253 points; he’s also added two goals and four assists in 14 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.