Former Maple Leafs Forward Reveals What Went Wrong in Toronto

Former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nicholas Robertson has his eyes set on turning the page for the Pittsburgh Penguins this season as he reflected on his tenure with the Maple Leafs on Monday.

Robertson has been looking to move on from the Maple Leafs since June 2024, when former general manager Brad Treliving denied the request and kept Robertson on the roster until the newly appointed general manager John Chayka moved on from the forward this past summer in exchange for a 2028 fourth-round pick.

Robertson’s career with the Maple Leafs went through its fair share of ups and downs. He had a lot of bright moments; however, he was too frequently in the press box come game time. When Robertson did suit up for the Maple Leafs, he never consistently played middle six minutes and was never placed in a role to succeed.