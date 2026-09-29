Former Maple Leafs Forward Reveals What Went Wrong in Toronto

Former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nicholas Robertson has his eyes set on turning the page for the Pittsburgh Penguins this season as he reflected on his tenure with the Maple Leafs on Monday.
Robertson has been looking to move on from the Maple Leafs since June 2024, when former general manager Brad Treliving denied the request and kept Robertson on the roster until the newly appointed general manager John Chayka moved on from the forward this past summer in exchange for a 2028 fourth-round pick.
Robertson’s career with the Maple Leafs went through its fair share of ups and downs. He had a lot of bright moments; however, he was too frequently in the press box come game time. When Robertson did suit up for the Maple Leafs, he never consistently played middle six minutes and was never placed in a role to succeed.
Nick Robertson Opens Up About His Time with the Toronto Maple Leafs
“A couple years ago, I mean, that’s just part of where I was at,” Robertson said. “Obviously, it’s the past, and I’m not going to go into it. But my last year in Toronto, I really enjoyed my time. I built a good relationship with guys and other stuff.”
The 25-year-old had a career season during the 2025-26 campaign where he posted 32 points, including 16 goals in 78 games played, by far the most games he has played in a single season thus far. Each season, Robertson has slightly improved and has played more games. With the Penguins, Robertson is eyeing a larger role in the lineup.
“I had some discussions with my agent and stuff, but nothing was ever concrete,” Robertson said. “I just didn’t know the situation, because, just guys getting signed as UFAs coming up, you never know. And I know there was a change of scenery with the coaching staff and whatnot, and obviously, with management.”
“So, I didn’t know it was going to happen, but I wasn’t really shocked that it did.”
Robertson is excited about his new beginning with the Penguins and how this could serve as a fresh start.
Disappointing Season for the Maple Leafs in 2025-26
Toronto missed the postseason for the first time in a decade, finished at the bottom of the Atlantic Division and was the second-worst time in the Eastern Conference. Pittsburgh, on the other hand, returned to the postseason for the first time in four seasons before being eliminated by their Pennsylvania rivals, the Philadelphia Flyers. Many were shocked by the season the Penguins had last season, many believing their aging core would begin to regress; however, that was not the case.
Robertson also touched on what a change of scenery could do for him, and what he has seen with former Maple Leaf Connor Dewar.
“I mean, it’s reassuring,” Robertson said. “You have a bunch of [change-of-scenery] guys, including a guy I played with in ‘Dewey.’ He had such a good year last year, and it’s good to see how guys can just get a change of scenery and take off.”
“But also, it’s the team, too. They put these guys in positions to be confident, play their game, and succeed. And, obviously, as time goes on with myself, you get more and more confident with the guys. So, just looking forward to plugging away.”
“I think it’s such an exciting group to be a part of,” Robertson said. “We kind of have that gap where you’ve got the guys in the mid-20s, and then the guys in the mid-30s. It’s just unique. I feel like the veterans can help the younger guys and help us guys who have been in the league for a few years. I like the dynamic of the group. It’s pretty cool, something to be a part of, and I want to be a part of their plans.”
Robertson is set to make his Penguins debut on Wednesday as they face the Flyers in a Metro Division showdown. The Maple Leafs open their season on Tuesday against the Montreal Canadiens.
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