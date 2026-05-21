Former Maple Leafs Coach Mike Babcock Resurfaces In Rumors

Not long after they were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Western Conference Quarterfinal, the Edmonton Oilers made a major leadership change behind their bench.

General manager Stan Bowman terminated head coach Kris Knoblauch, who had been in his position since late 2023 when Jay Woodcroft was let go because of an inconsistent start to that season. Knoblauch proceeded to lead the Oilers to consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances, though they fell short on both occasions to the Florida Panthers.

And now, the search for Edmonton’s next head coach begins. Astoundingly, whomever assumes the role will be the sixth head coach in the NHL career of Connor McDavid, Edmonton’s first overall pick from the 2015 NHL Draft.

But a former NHL player agent and general manager is suggesting that Bowman consider a controversial name that fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs are quite familiar with.

Brian Lawton Believes The Oilers Should Consider Former Toronto Maple Leafs Head Coach Mike Babcock

Former NHL player agent and Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Brian Lawton has suggested that the Oilers consider hiring Mike Babcock, who was most recently in the NHL as head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets, though he resigned soon after being hired before ever coaching a single game.

“I would think so,” Lawton said when asked if Babcock should be an option. “I would think someone with (Oilers GM Bowman) Stan’s background would certainly have to have a lot of thoughts about that. Right. (Stan) has gotten a second chance. I don’t think that that was anything necessarily given. I think Stan worked at it. I think he deserved to get a second chance. Can I say that about Mike? I know Mike, and I really like him. I think he’s a good human being.”

Lawton addressed the elephant in the room, referencing Babcock’s alleged actions that led to his resignation as Blue Jackets head coach before coaching a single game.

“I know this business can be cruel,” he said. “One wrong word, one wrong interaction with a player in today’s world is enough to set you back. There’s been a number of coaches and other people in management where it’s happened to.”

Mike Babcock Was Let Go By The Maple Leafs In 2019

Babcock, who coached the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim to Game 7 of the 20023 Stanley Cup Final and later won the Stanley Cup as head coach of the Detroit Red Wings in 2008, was hired as coach of the Maple Leafs in 2015.

At the time, he became the highest paid coach in the NHL, and while the Maple Leafs did not make the playoffs in his first year behind the bench, they selected first overall that summer and took future captain Auston Matthews.

From that point on, the Maple Leafs made the playoffs every year under Babcock, which included a pair of heartbreaking Game 7 losses to the Boston Bruins on the road. But Babcock would be let go by the Maple Leafs after an inconsistent start to the 2019-20 season.