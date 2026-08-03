Former Maple Leafs Star Among NHL’s Best Free Agents Left

NHL free agency started over one month ago. Because of this, most of this year’s top unrestricted free agents (UFAs) have found their new homes at this point in this offseason.

While a good portion of the NHL’s most notable free agents this year have been signed, there are still some interesting players who have not landed their next contracts. Among the most notable just so happens to be a former Toronto Maple Leafs star forward.

With August now here, former Maple Leafs forward James van Riemsdyk is still a UFA. It is a little surprising, as the 17-year veteran showed last season with the Detroit Red Wings that he is still capable of providing solid secondary offensive production.

In 72 games with the Red Wings, the 6-foot-3 winger recorded 15 goals, 16 assists, and 31 points. While van Riemsdyk is not the same top-six forward he was during his prime days with the Maple Leafs, he could still be a solid addition for NHL teams looking for more depth offensive production and experience.

van Riemsdyk has also been a consistent bottom-six scoring forward over the last few seasons. During the 2024-25 season with the Columbus Blue Jackets, the former Maple Leafs forward recorded 16 goals and 36 points in 71 games. That was after he had 11 goals and 37 points in 71 games with the Boston Bruins in 2023-24.

With all of this, it is certainly possible that van Riemsdyk could land a contract from another NHL team before the start of the season.

Could a Maple Leafs & James van Riemsdyk Reunion Make Sense?

The idea of the Maple Leafs bringing back van Riemsdyk on a cheap one-year contract is a fun one. The Middletown, New Jersey native undoubtedly had the most success of his NHL career while with the Maple Leafs and was once a key part of their core.

Yet, with the Maple Leafs already having several forwards, it could be hard for van Riemsdyk to find a spot in their lineup if signed. He could be a useful extra forward for the Maple Leafs to have around when injuries arise, but that may not be a role he is interested in at this stage of his career.

However, a van Riemsdyk reunion could be worth some consideration if the Maple Leafs brought him in on a professional tryout (PTO) first. This would allow them the chance to see if he could be a fit in their current system. However, there are probably other teams that would be a better match for the former Leaf right now.

Looking Back at van Riemsdyk’s Tenure With the Maple Leafs

van Riemsdyk spent six seasons with the Maple Leafs from 2013-14 to 2017-18, and he was an incredibly important part of their forward group over that span. In 413 games with the Maple Leafs, he recorded 154 goals, 140 assists, and 294 points. He scored at least 27 goals in four out of his six seasons in Toronto. This included in 2017-18 when he scored a career-high 36 goals.

With numbers like these, van Riemsdyk certainly had a solid tenure in Toronto. It will be interesting to see if the former Maple Leafs forward can find a new home and continue his career from here.