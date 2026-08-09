Former Maple Leafs Star Cracks NHL’s Top Five Wingers

NHL Network recently published its rankings of top wingers ahead of the 2026-27 season. The top three should really surprise anyone. But for Toronto Maple Leafs fans, seeing Mitch Marner’s name at number 4 should raise plenty of eyebrows.

There’s no question that Marner is among the NHL’s best wingers. He’s a playmaking specialist, and certainly one of the guys any team would want on the ice. But when looking at some of the names below him on the list, there should be reason for doubt.

Ranked below the former Maple Leafs star is 40-goal, 90-point man Jason Robertson. The Dallas Stars forward is about as good as they come. He’s fast, can score, and most importantly, doesn’t fade away in the postseason.

The same could be said about Cole Caufield. The Montreal Canadiens 50-goal star ranks ninth. Sure, Caufield may not be the sort of playmaker that Marner is. However, Caufield proved he’s also a consummate playoff performer.

That’s something that the folks putting the list together should take into account. In fact, Marner had a relatively down year by his standards after leaving the Maple Leafs last summer. That’s why the other wingers listed below him deserve consideration to rank higher than Marner.

Where Should Marner Rank on the List?

So, the question begs: Where should Marner rank on the list?

The answer to that question depends on whether Marner remains a top-10 NHL winger. There’s certainly an argument that Marner ranks higher than Matt Boldy of the Minnesota Wild or Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers.

But is the erstwhile Maple Leafs player really that much better than Mikko Rantanen? Would there be a case for Artemi Panarin or Kyle Connor to get a higher ranking than Marner?

On the whole, pundits will point towards Marner’s defensive play. Yes, he kills penalties and is a very reliable forward without the puck. But when looking at the entire body of work, Marner isn’t necessarily more of a game-changer than Rantanen, Panarin, or Connor. These are 40-goal, 100-point guys in their own right. That’s something that Marner will have to prove beyond the shadow of a doubt this upcoming season.

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As for the current crop of Maple Leafs players, William Nylander cracked the list at number 10. Like the argument against Marner, it’s worth asking if Nylander really is that much better than Panarin, Kyle Connor or even Lucas Raymond.

Nylander is a game-changer. There’s no question about it. But he doesn’t offer much beyond scoring. Nylander has been notorious for his lackadaisical back-checking, while completely disappearing for stretches. When he emerges, he’s capable of turning games around for the Maple Leafs.

Like Marner, Nylander had a relatively down year by his standards. So, the 30-year-old will need to prove he’s the real deal if the Maple Leafs are to make the playoffs this upcoming season. A renewed sense of commitment following the organizational overhaul should help boost the team.

But that still won’t answer questions until Nylander delivers on the ice.