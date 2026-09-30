Fraser Minten Shows Maple Leafs Simultaneous Pain as Bruins Benefit

The action was happening almost simultaneously on the NHL’s opening night on Tuesday.

In one game, the Toronto Maple Leafs were on their way to a season-opening loss to the Montreal Canadiens. In another, Fraser Minten was scoring a crucial goal for the Boston Bruins.

The irony, of course, is that the Maple Leafs surely would’ve loved to have Minten out on the ice in their uniform instead.

But now moving further away from the trade that the Leafs made to send Minten to Boston, it’s continuing to look like one of those moves that simply won’t age well at all.

Fraser Minten Bruins Season Debut

Minten was crucial to the Bruins’ win over the New York Rangers on opening night.

The game was scoreless when Minten found the back of the net with just about four minutes to play.