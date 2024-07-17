Maple Leafs ‘Insurance’ Signing Could Make ‘Significant Impact’

Although the Toronto Maple Leafs “only” signed six players from outside the organization during the start of free agency, it’s fair to say that Philippe Myers didn’t make many headlines.

The former Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman’s signing was overshadowed by the splashy addition of former Dallas Stars blueliner Chris Tanev. Myers, however, could turn into the perfect under-the-radar signing.

🖊️ We’ve signed the following three players to one-year contracts — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 2, 2024

Jim Parsons of NHL Trade Talk wrote a column on July 16 praising the Leafs’ move to acquire Myers on July 1.

“When Philippe Myers signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs just after July 1, it was generally perceived as a move for defensive depth and insurance. However, could there be more to Myers than meets the eye? Does he have the potential to make a significant impact on the roster?” Parson wondered.

Myers, still 27 years old, signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with Toronto after playing under another one-year deal in Tampa Bay.

The blueliner appeared in just five games in the 2023-24 season with the Lightning while also spending time in the American Hockey League. Myers scored 4 goals and assisted 19 for 23 total points while playing 61 games for the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL.

Myers’ Skill Set Fits Maple Leafs’ Needs

According to Parsons, Myers brings multiple attributes that could make him a standout signing for the Maple Leafs. Notably, he highlighted his “significant size and physicality.”

“Myers’ ability to use his size effectively can help in neutralizing opposing forwards and contributing to a stronger defensive core,” Parsons wrote. “His ability to use his size to his advantage in battles along the boards and in front of the net can be a game-changer for the Maple Leafs’ defensive unit. He’s huge and winning puck battles would be a great benefit for the team.”

Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 213 pounds, Myers’ size is one of his most significant advantages and fits the needs Toronto is trying to fix in the 2024 offseason.

According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, reporting on June 19, the Leafs were “seeking big bodies on defense” ahead of free agency. That aligns with the signing of Tanev and Myers.

“The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to add some size to their blueline this off-season, as GM Brad Treliving is believed to be in the market for a big defenceman or two,” Pagnotta wrote.”Treliving is believed to be exploring all options, both via free agency and the trade market.”

Myers, although still young, comes with vast experience. He turned pro in 2017-18 with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the AHL. The Flyers called him up during the 2018-19 season, where he played 21 games.

Myers arrives in Toronto with 158 NHL games under his belt. He has scored 8 goals and assisted 28 through his six-year career, reaching 36 points playing for the Flyers, Nashville Predators, and Lightning.

Maple Leafs’ Free Agency Earns Mediocre Grade

Not everything is rosy in Toronto. According to Nate Duffett of Clutch Points, the Leafs had a passable free agency making seven signings but ultimately got only a “Grade C” for their moves.

“Just because something didn’t work in the past doesn’t mean it will go the same the second time for the Maple Leafs. However, the Maple Leafs’ current roster construction looks like their past failures,” Duffett wrote. “It could be completely different this time around with these moves, but if their three signings turn into replicas of Giordano, Klingberg, and Samsonov, it’ll be an ugly scene in Toronto.”

The Maple Leafs’ biggest free-agent signing was Chris Tanev. They traded for his negotiating rights and signed him to a six-year, $27 million contract on July 1.

Following that signing, according to Spotrac, the Leafs added Jani Hakanpaa, Anthony Stolarz, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Dakota Mermis from outside the organization.

Toronto also re-signed goalie Matt Murray to a bargain, $875,000 deal to compete with Stolarz for backup duties as Joseph Woll‘s understudies.