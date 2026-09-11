Friday Brings Exciting Gavin McKenna Update for Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a reason to be confident about the future in Gavin McKenna.

The franchise selected the 18-year-old as the No. 1 overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft, and expectations surrounding the Whitehorse native are sky-high.

On Friday, the Leafs got an exciting look at McKenna during practice at the Prospect Challenge.

Toronto announced its roster for the 2026 Prospect Challenge on Thursday, and McKenna’s name obviously stands out among the young prospects participating in the preseason event.

Gavin McKenna Impresses With Shot at First Maple Leafs Practice

As the first practice was underway, Leafs Nation managing editor Arun Srinivasan posted an exciting take on McKenna.

He wrote, “It’s practice so take this with a grain of salt (or don’t!) but Gavin McKenna casually ripped a shot past Sebastian Charvat off the bar and in with velocity that stands out from the other prospects.”

Then the reporter highlighted the subtlety and intelligence of the rookie, writing “Gavin McKenna in controlled 3-on-2 drills. It’s been the subtleties in his game. On the previous rush, McKenna caught a pass in his skates, tipped it to Luke Haymes in one fell swoop, who set up Brandon Buhr for the one-timer at the back post.”

Srinivasan’s take is hardly a surprise to anyone, but it remains incredibly exciting. McKenna is a generational talent, so it was only logical that we would see him stand out above the rest of the prospects.

In fact, during the offseason, the debate among pundits and fans has been more about whether McKenna should be placed directly alongside captain Auston Matthews as a first-line forward or whether it would be better to use him as a second-line forward and allow his development to progress gradually.

After being selected by the Leafs in the draft, McKenna signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs carrying a $1.075 million cap hit and a total value of $3.23 million.

During the 2025-26 NCAA season, McKenna appeared in 35 games for Penn State University, scoring 15 goals and recording 36 assists for 51 total points.

In 2024-25, at just 17 years old, he appeared in 56 games for the Medicine Hat Tigers of the WHL, scoring 41 goals and recording 88 assists for a total of 129 points.

Even though those numbers came at the junior level, they are absolutely ridiculous and already offered a glimpse of the potential possessed by the young left wing.