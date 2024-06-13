Friedman’s Sources Tease Vegas Trade for Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner

The Toronto Maple Leafs could have found a trade partner they like if they decide to move forward with Mitch Marner ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Wednesday, June 12, about a new possible trade destination (the Vegas Golden Knights) for Marner according to people talking to him, as he revealed while appearing on The Leaf’s Nation podcast.

“I had people who said to me, for example, one of the things with Marner is that a lot of people suspect that Vegas will be around him because Vegas is smart—they’re around any good player. So I got people hypothesizing Shea Theodore and Logan Thompson deals to me,” Friedman stated.

Friedman highlighted that the Golden Knights might be interested in Marner, considering their history of pursuing high-profile players.

Vegas would put together a trade package around defenseman Shea Theodore and goaltender Logan Thompson in their bid for Marner.

Friedman, however, emphasized that these discussions are speculative. No formal trade package has been presented to the Leafs at the time of Friedman’s report.

Mitch Marner Could Be Top Forward Available

Mitch Marner has been a key player for the Toronto Maple Leafs since his debut in the 2016–17 NHL season and if he’s made available he’ll be the best player up for grabs in a trade.

Marner has played in 576 games in Toronto scoring 194 goals and providing 445 assists for 639 points. He set a team record as a rookie with 42 assists and has been a consistent top performer for the Leafs.

The forward scored 26 goals and 59 assists for 85 points in 69 regular season games in 2024. He added 1 goal and 2 assists in seven playoff games as the Boston Bruins eliminated the Leafs in the first round.

Mitch Marner’s Days in Toronto Could Be Numbered

Mitch Marner’s future with the Toronto Maple Leafs remains uncertain. He is entering the final season of a six-year, $65.4 million contract.

The Leafs’ management has indicated a willingness to consider all trade options. The main goal is to improve the team’s competitiveness, particularly in the playoffs. The Leafs have exited the postseason in the first round in seven of the last eight years.

During the end-of-season media availability held by the Leafs in May, the GM said “Everything must be on the table,” via Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com.

“When you go through a season as we have, everything must be on the table,” Treliving said on May 10. “Everything needs to be looked at. Everything needs to be considered.”

Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun reported on June 9 that the Leafs have made everyone available in trade conversations except for Auston Matthews and William Nylander.

“The Leafs have basically let it be known in the hockey world they are in trade mode. Just about anyone and everyone is for sale except for Auston Matthews and William Nylander.”

Marner’s no-movement clause, however, gives him control over his next career move. He has the right to block any trade the Leafs agree to.

Simmons added, “The Leafs won’t put the cart before the horse here. They will listen. If one of the offers meets their needs, then—and only then—will they involve Marner in the process and try to convince him why it’s in his best interest to look elsewhere.”

Leafs GM Issues Warning on Marner’s Rumors

Maple Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving addressed the ongoing speculation about Marner speaking to media members at the NHL combine. Treliving urged caution regarding rumors about the forward.

“The thing I would say is, be very, very careful of what you read out there,” Treliving said on June 3, via Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic. “Mitch is a hell of a player. He’s going into the last year of his contract. We’re not going to comment on any players. Any business that we conduct, we’ll do that between Darren Ferris and us. We’re not going to do play-by-play on it.”

Treliving, however, reinforced his franchise’s commitment to exploring all avenues to improve during the offseason.

“We’ve got to look at every possible way for our team to be better. Mitch controls a lot of this whole thing. If there’s a way to make our team better, we’re going to do it. But we’re certainly not going to make a trade just so we can pound our chest and say, ‘Look, we’re different.’”