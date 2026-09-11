Gavin McKenna Makes Surprising Admission Before First Season With Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs began their 2026 Prospect Challenge Training Camp on Friday, and among the rookies taking part in preparations for the event is their latest high-profile addition, Gavin McKenna.

McKenna, 18, was selected by the Leafs with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and subsequently signed a three-year entry-level contract worth $3.23 million, carrying a $1.075 million cap hit.

On Friday, McKenna spoke to the media and shared his first comments following his first official practice with the Maple Leafs.

Among the questions McKenna answered, he was asked what has surprised him most so far about working with professional players. It is worth remembering that before this training camp with the rest of the prospects, McKenna had already had the opportunity to practice with some of Toronto’s pro players.

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When asked if there was anything about practicing with the “big boys” that had surprised him, McKenna pointed to one particular aspect of their game.

He said, “I think just how smart everyone is. You know, every single guy out there is gonna find you in those spots. So just kind of always being ready, and I think I fit in well, and, you know, I think that’s my type of game: smart hockey. So, you know, learning how to read off these guys and play with them, it’s been fun, and I’m looking forward to the adjustment.”

As expected, McKenna was also asked about the possibility of playing with captain Auston Matthews. During the offseason, pundits and fans have debated whether it is a good idea to put the rookie to play directly with Matthews, or whether it is better to bring him along little by little.

Either way, McKenna says he is excited but above all ready to do it if it is what is needed.

He said, “Yeah, for sure. To play with a player like that, of that caliber, would be pretty special. You know, I think we would suit each other pretty well. You know, him being an older veteran guy, I think I could learn a lot from him and, being the captain of the Leafs, just a lot to learn from him. So he’s an amazing player, and if I get that opportunity, I’m not going to try and waste it.”