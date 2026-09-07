Gavin McKenna Could Have Advantage Other NHL Rookies Don’t

Gavin McKenna is going to have plenty of pressure on him when he steps onto the ice for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

That’s par for the course for the No. 1 overall pick, joining the NHL’s biggest market.

The good news for McKenna is he doesn’t have to step in and become the team’s savior right off the bat. If anything, the Maple Leafs can give their prized prospect enough room to grow and develop into the sort of player he can be.

And that’s because of a unique situation: McKenna has the fortune of being able to play with two elite centers. Being on the same team as Auston Matthews and John Tavares is not something just about any top-10 pick can boast.

Think about another high-end prospect and Calder Trophy candidate, Porter Martone of the Philadelphia Flyers. Martone took the NHL by storm last spring. He did so based purely on his skill and size.

Now, imagine what he could have done had he played with an elite center like Matthews. Imagine how much easier things would be for him if he could line up alongside a future Hall of Famer like John Tavares.

That’s a luxury that Gavin McKenna has and it’s an advantage that no other rookie can get in the NHL these days.

Tavares Could Be Perfect for Gavin McKenna’s Development

If the Maple Leafs want to take some pressure off Gavin McKenna, putting him alongside John Tavares could be the perfect solution.

Tavares has already been through just about everything an NHL player can experience. He’s played nearly two decades in the league, served as captain of the Maple Leafs and remains one of the organization’s most accomplished players.

For McKenna, that experience could be invaluable.

Imagine being an 18-year-old rookie entering the NHL and knowing that there’s no needto carry an entire line offensively. Instead, there’s an opportunity to play alongside a veteran center who understands how to create space, win battles and make the right play when the game gets chaotic.

That could allow Gavin McKenna to concentrate on learning.

The NHL is faster, stronger and less forgiving than the NCAA. McKenna had 51 points in 35 games at Penn State last season, but dominating college hockey doesn’t automatically translate into immediate NHL success.

Tavares can help bridge that gap.

There’s also something to be said for simply watching a future Hall of Famer prepare for games, handle pressure and approach his profession.

McKenna doesn’t need to be the best player on the ice every night.

He just needs to become a little better every night. Tavares could help him do exactly that.

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Maple Leafs Are Pretty Much a Perfect Situation

Gavin McKenna essentially landed in what figures to be a perfect situation.

If McKenna proves immediately that he’s ready for a top-line role, Toronto can put him with Matthews and give him access to one of the NHL’s most dangerous offensive centers. The possibility of Matthews and McKenna developing chemistry is enough to make opposing teams uncomfortable.

But if McKenna needs some time, Toronto has another option: Tavares.

That’s something other rookie forwards can’t easily replicate.

And that’s before considering the rest of Toronto’s offensive talent, including William Nylander and Matthew Knies.

There were plenty of teams where McKenna could have become an immediate star.

Edmonton, Pittsburgh or Colorado would have given him access to elite centers as well.

Most other destinations wouldn’t have. That’s why the Maple Leafs could be an ideal landing spot for Gavin McKenna. Toronto doesn’t necessarily need him to save the franchise immediately.

It can let him grow.

It can surround him with experienced players.

And when he’s ready, it can unleash him alongside Matthews. That’s a pretty enviable situation for an 18-year-old entering the NHL. Gavin McKenna has plenty of pressure ahead of him. But he has the luxury of avoiding the pressure of immediately becoming the Maple Leafs’ savior.