Gavin McKenna Doesn’t Hold Back View On Maple Leafs Fans

A dramatic turn of events saw the Toronto Maple Leafs land the top selection in the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery, putting them in position to potentially draft Penn State standout Gavin McKenna with the first overall pick.

The result immediately sent shockwaves through the hockey world, not just because Toronto won the lottery, but because it came during their first season missing the playoffs since 2016. That same year marked the last time the franchise won the lottery, a selection that ultimately brought Auston Matthews to Toronto.

With the possibility of joining the Leafs now very real, McKenna has begun to publicly acknowledge and respond to the growing speculation surrounding his NHL future with the start of the Draft not even one full day away now.

Gavin McKenna Shares Unfiltered View On Toronto Maple Leafs Fans

According to McKenna, it would be a positive thing for him to play in front of the passionate fan base of Toronto, who hasn’t experienced a Stanley Cup win since 1967.

“Obviously, Toronto has such a big fan base and passionate fan base,” McKenna said. “So if I do get drafted there, I’d be pumped. Yeah, it was pretty cool to see that.”

“It doesn’t really feel real. But yeah, it’s pretty cool,” McKenna continued about the chance to go first overall.

As far as his work ethic, McKenna touted it as one of his strongest traits for himself, and that he also likes to push his teammates to be better themselves.

“Whether it’s on or off the ice, I really like to push myself hard, and it’s something that I’ve learned throughout the years that has helped me,” McKenna explained. “I think the off-ice stuff especially. So it’s something I like to do myself, and whether I get to pull my teammates into it, I like to push them as well.”

McKenna scored 15 goals with 36 assists in 35 games played for Penn State this season.

The Maple Leafs Are Likely To Select McKenna With The first Overall Pick

According to Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka, who officially took over the role vacated by Brad Treliving, McKenna is a “unique player and person” with an “amazing” story.

“We spent time with all of the top picks,” Chayka said. “I got the chance to spend time with Gavin in Whitehorse, and he is a unique player and person. It is an amazing story.

“He never had a skills coach until he was 13,” he continued. “He didn’t have a skating coach until he was 13. He was not in the gym until he was 15. It is that Canadian story of being out in the rink, love for the game, and passion for the game. His unique ability to break down the game and create offensive chances is special…..But Mats spent a lot of time with some of the players as well, and we kind of broke it up. But I am really impressed with Gavin, of course.”

The 2026 NHL Draft officially begins on Friday evening from Buffalo, staring at 7:00 p.m. ET.