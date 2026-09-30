Gavin McKenna Shares Honest Thoughts on Maple Leafs Debut

Toronto Maple Leafs No. 1 overall pick Gavin McKenna shared his honest thoughts on his regular-season debut for the club.

McKenna was chosen with the first-overall pick after the Maple Leafs won the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery. It was a no-brainer pick for Maple Leafs GM John Chayka, as McKenna was the consensus top prospect in the draft, and thus, the expectations are going to be high for him in his career.

Unlike teammate Auston Matthews, the No. 1 overall pick in 2016 who scored four goals in his NHL debut, McKenna was held off the scoresheet for Toronto, who lost 3-2 to the Montreal Canadiens at home.

Gavin McKenna Shares Candid Thoughts on NHL Debut

Speaking to reporters after the game, McKenna admitted that he was not at his best in his NHL debut, but he said he’s already looking forward to playing on Wednesday night against the New York Islanders.

“Not my best but, yeah, I think I’m glad we’re playing again tomorrow,” McKenna said.

Gavin McKenna Stats from NHL Debut

McKenna played 15:19 in his NHL debut, with two shots on goal while being held off the scoresheet.

He was a disappointing -2 on the night as he was on the ice for two of the Canadiens’ goals against, but +/- is a team stat and doesn’t tell the whole story of how he played.

Still, it wasn’t the best NHL debut, though it’s only the first game of hopefully more than 1,000 NHL games when it’s all said and done for the Yukon native, who has massive expectations for the rest of his career.

It’s good to know that McKenna realizes that he didn’t have his best game, but again, he’s only 18 years old and is one of the youngest players in a league full of men, so he shouldn’t be too hard on himself.

The good news for McKenna is that it can only get better for him from here, and given how many talented players he will play with in Toronto, he is much more likely to have high-scoring nights than nights where he is left off the scoreboard for the Maple Leafs.