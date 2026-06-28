Gavin McKenna Issues Statement After Maple Leafs Draft Him

New Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Gavin McKenna issued a statement after being drafted No. 1 overall in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

The Maple Leafs made the obvious pick and selected McKenna first overall in Friday’s draft in Buffalo. After being taken by the Maple Leafs, McKenna expressed how excited he is to be joining the biggest market in hockey.

With McKenna now officially on the team, the Maple Leafs and their fanbase can breathe a sigh of relief, as they have someone who can truly help turn the franchise around. He has been the highest-rated prospect for many years ahead of this year’s draft, and now, the Maple Leafs have their man.

Gavin McKenna Issues Statement After Being Drafted by the Maple Leafs

Taking to his social media following the conclusion of the draft, McKenna issued a social media statement where he thanked the team for believing in him and making his dreams come true.

“I’ve dreamed of this moment for a long time, but to hear my name called from the draft stage was better than any of my dreams. To everyone who helped me along the way thank you. To everyone back home in Yukon, it’s a blessing to be part of this amazing community and I can’t thank you all enough for your incredible support. To my family, I wouldn’t be here without you. Every sacrifice made to get me to today does not go unnoticed. To the @mapleleafs, thank you for making my dreams come true,” McKenna wrote on Instagram.

It’s clear how excited McKenna is to join the Maple Leafs, and for good reason, as this is the biggest market in hockey, and he is now going to be the focal point of it.

As well, McKenna doesn’t have to be “the man” in Toronto, since the team already has captain Auston Matthews leading the way. That means that McKenna can be eased into the league, so it’s the perfect situation for him at this point in his young NHL career.

Maple Leafs Got a Good One in McKenna

The Maple Leafs drafted the top prospect in all of hockey when they took McKenna with the first overall pick, but it happened because of luck.

The team was never supposed to be in this position, after all. They were supposed to be competing for the Stanley Cup this past season, but instead, they missed the playoffs for the first time in a decade.

That led to the Maple Leafs being part of the NHL Draft Lottery, and they got truly lucky, as the hockey gods were looking down on them with a big smile when the ping-pong balls bounced Toronto’s way, and they won the lottery, allowing them to take McKenna.

With McKenna now in the blue and white, the team and its fanbase are hopeful that he can be the transformational franchise player the club needs to win its first cup since 1967.

Now, we just need training camp to begin, and September can’t come soon enough.