Gavin McKenna Opens Up About His First NHL Game With Maple Leafs

It wasn’t a memorable game on the scoresheet for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday; however, it was for top prospect Gavin McKenna.

The Maple Leafs lost to the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 in their first preseason game, but the results were not the biggest takeaways from the contest in Toronto. For the most of the night, all eyes were on McKenna, who got his first taste of preseason action and impressed many, showing he has the ability to compete along some of the Maple Leafs’ biggest stars.

The 2026 first overall pick received the opportunity to play alongside veteran John Tavares and Swedish native William Nylander, with whom he has spent most of the opening days of training camp thus far.

Late in the contest, head coach Jim Hiller rewarded McKenna with the opportunity when Anthony Stolarz was pulled in the dire minutes of the third period as the Maple Leafs were looking for a spark to erase the three goal deficit.

McKenna’s Comments Postgame

“I think that starting lineup call was pretty cool,” McKenna told reporters, reflecting on his first game. “I think just with everything, being out there with the guys and all the talent in this room, very lucky to step on that ice for my first time with guys like Matthews, Knies, JT, Willy, all those guys. So just super lucky, and I’ll remember this day forever.”

McKenna also credited Hiller postgame for giving the Whitehorse native a chance in the top six, and the chance to play in tough situations.

“Putting me on the second line, super comforting, and it feels good knowing he’s got confidence in me, and yeah, putting me out there, that feels good. I think whenever you get a chance to be out there with those guys, and knowing the coach wants you out there in the last few minutes to hopefully tie the game, it feels good, and you’re just looking to build off of it.”

While McKenna didn’t find the back of the night, they are lots to be excited for heading into the 2026-27 campaign. He generated offensive opportunities and showed flashes of creativity that you see from a generational talent, but also understands that there is a lot of work to do to improve his game.

Where the First Overall Pick Needs to Improve

“Not the result we wanted, but I think it was a good start. You know, there’s lots to work on. It’s the first game of the year, a little bit scrambly, but I think as we build, it will get a lot easier,” McKenna said. “I thought I created a bit, but also had a couple of turnovers, which I think kind of just happens with nerves. I think it was a good start, and a lot to build on.”

There could be reason for concern following the Maple Leafs’ first contest, as they started many of their regular players and were virtually dominated by the Canadiens’ extra players; however, for many players, including McKenna, this game was about getting themselves back into action.

The Maple Leafs will play one more split-squad game on Wednesday against the Ottawa Senators, before hosting the Montreal Canadiens on October 29th on opening night.