Maple Leafs’ Gavin McKenna Ranked First in NHL Prospect Ranking

The Toronto Maple Leafs head into this 2026-2027 season with renewed optimism after a 2025-2026 campaign that did not go to plan. The reason for this is a productive offseason that has seen the Original Six franchise clean house from the top to bottom when it comes to the front office and coaching staff. Of course, the biggest change is the arrival of their first overall draft pick: Gavin McKenna. The addition of McKenna to this team has provided plenty of excitement to the Toronto fandom and a new hope of turning around the club’s fortunes.

McKenna Tops NHL Prospect List

NHL.com unveiled its ranking of the top 26 prospects in the league today. Maple Leafs fans will be happy to hear that McKenna topped the list of players, although this should not be much of a surprise. McKenna narrowly edged out the Philadelphia Flyers Porter Martone and Chicago Blackhawks Anton Frondell, who finished second and third in the running.

McKenna’s first place ranking is by no means a shocker. There is a reason he was the unanimous top prospect of his 2026 draft class. McKenna transitioned to the NCAA ranks last season with Penn State after spending his previous junior tenure with the WHL’s Medicine Hat Tigers. It took McKenna some time to adjust to the college game, but he thrived once he became comfortable. He finished the campaign with 15 goals and 36 assists for 51 points in 35 games. McKenna also suited up for Team Canada in the World Junior Championships, where he amassed four goals and ten assists in the seven game tournament.

McKenna Entering Rookie Season with High Expectations

It cannot be understated how high the expectations are for McKenna as he enters his rookie season in the NHL. This is a talented young player who has received comparisons to the likes of Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini. Most pundits consider him the Calder favorite in a first year class that is loaded with skill. And not to mention, McKenna joins a ruthless Toronto market that is starving for competitive hockey after disappointingly missing the playoffs last season.

McKenna should be placed in a favorable position to succeed with this Maple Leafs squad. He will likely eventually line up with Auston Matthews on the top line. The hope for Toronto is that McKenna can develop into that Mitch Marner replacement that can get the best out of Matthews. With that said, coach Jim Hiller may want to ease McKenna along in his initial foray. If so, perhaps a second-line role with John Tavares and William Nylander could be in the offing. That would still be a tremendous supporting cast for McKenna. Either way, McKenna should have the linemates to work with that can unlock the most from his game.

However, there is no doubt that the pressure will be high for McKenna to perform. The spotlight will be constantly on him in a destination that worships the game like few others. McKenna needs to play a key part in propelling this Maple Leafs team back into contention.