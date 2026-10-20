Gavin McKenna Right Choice for Maple Leafs in 2026 NHL Draft

The Toronto Maple Leafs made the right call by taking Gavin McKenna over Ivar Stenberg in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Every year, there is a debate regarding the prospects who could go first overall. For Toronto, there really wasn’t much of a debate. It was going to be McKenna or bust. There was some discussion proposing Stenberg for the Leafs over McKenna.

But after seeing the two picks go head-to-head for the first time, there was really no question about the Maple Leafs’ decision.

Beyond the evident fact that Toronto won the game 3-1 over the San Jose Sharks, McKenna played a key role in sealing the win. The Leafs’ rookie scored a power play early in the third period to give his team the lead, a tally which ended up becoming the game-winner.

Gavin McKenna ended up skating for 11:30 across 13 shifts. His return to the top power play paid off, and, well, he looked much more consequential on the ice than Stenberg.

The Sharks’ top pick, for his part, ended the night with 14:27 of ice time across 17 shifts. He registered a shot on goal, and did not look particularly dangerous on the ice.

For now, it seems that the Maple Leafs made the right call in McKenna, despite the fact that he didn’t see much action late in the third period.

Nothing to Read into Gavin McKenna’s Lack of Playing Time Late in Game Against Sharks

Gavin McKenna, however, did not see the ice late in the game against San Jose. And the bottom line is that there is nothing there.

The 18-year-old rising star is playing on a team loaded with veteran talent. That’s why it makes sense for head coach Jim Hiller to prefer to have guys like Nick Paul protecting leads late in the game. Paul notched a crucial empty-netter that sealed the victory for the Maple Leafs.

That’s the reason why Hiller kept McKenna on the bench. It’s not that there’s a lack of confidence. It’s just that the pressure late in games is not exactly what the Maple Leafs want for their star rookie.

Unlike Stenberg, Gavin McKenna landed on a veteran team looking to get back into the postseason. The Sharks are still technically rebuilding. So, it makes sense for coach Ryan Warsofsky to deploy everyone in every situation. The focus is more about learning and growing as a unit, rather than sheltering the team’s best player.

Maple Leafs Star Rookie in Thick of Scoring Race

Gavin McKenna’s goal on Monday night was his third of the season, bringing him to three goals and three assists for six points in 10 games on the season. That’s a great start for an average player, and it’s great for a rookie just coming into the league with relatively limited playing time.

His six points tie him with Stenberg for second place in scoring among rookies this season, trailing only Trevor Connelly of the Vegas Golden Knights who has seven points in 10 games this season.

Now, one has to think that Gavin McKenna, and Stenberg, as well, should only get better as the season wears on. As such, it wouldn’t be out of the question to see him go on a scoring binge, potentially separating him from the rest of the pack.