Maple Leafs 1st Overall Pick Gavin McKenna Gets Surprising Prediction Ahead of Camp

The Toronto Maple Leafs selected Gavin McKenna first overall, and he could be playing on the top line this season.

McKenna is a skilled playmaking winger who could play alongside Auston Matthews and help replace the void of Mitch Marner. Having an elite playmaker with Matthews will be key for his success, and McKenna can be that player.

However, NHL analyst Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic believes McKenna will have a similar rookie season to Matvei Michkov’s.

“There are two things not included here: A new phenom and a new voice. Both Gavin McKenna and Jim Hiller have real potential to dramatically change Toronto’s outlook going into next season,” Luszczyszyn wrote. “I have McKenna’s projected impact next season close to Matvei Michkov’s rookie season, while Hiller’s coaching impact with the Kings was surprisingly strong (and there’s no way he’s worse than Craig Berube). With those two in the fold, it’s difficult to see the Leafs falling to last year’s depths.”

Michkov recorded 26 goals and 37 assists for 63 points in 80 games in his rookie season. If McKenna can do that, it would be a stellar season for the first-overall pick, as he’d give Toronto some much-needed offense.

McKenna Wants to be on Maple Leafs’ Top Line

McKenna has already signed his entry-level deal, as he will be in Toronto next season.

Yet, where he plays in the lineup is unclear, but he made it known that his goal is to be on the top line with Matthews.

“Obviously he’s on the first line. I’m going to have to prove myself to be able to play with a player like that. But that’s my goal,” McKenna said. “I think he’s a special player. If I got the opportunity to play with him, I think my game is obviously being a playmaker, and he’s a shooter—I think we could complement each other pretty well. But like I said, I’ve got to work towards that, and that’s my goal.”

McKenna, meanwhile, also knows there will be plenty of pressure on him given he was selected first overall and plays for the Maple Leafs.

“I think pressure is a privilege,” McKenna said. “When you go to a fan base like that and you do well, it’s the best spot to be. You said it’s the biggest market out there. So I’m confident in myself, and I want to do well. Hopefully, the fan base falls in love with me, and it’s a good time.”

McKenna recorded 15 goals and 36 assists for 51 points in 35 games at Penn State last season.

Toronto Was Eager to Add McKenna

After the Maple Leafs won the draft lottery, all signs pointed to McKenna being selected first overall.

Following the NHL Draft, Maple Leafs exec Mats Sundin was ecstatic about the McKenna pick and the talent he brings to Toronto.

“I think it is a fantastic honour and great for the Maple Leafs fan base and the Toronto Maple Leafs to be able to draft first overall. I think with Gavin, we will not only see on the ice, but also the character of the person Gavin is. He is going to be an unbelievable asset for the Toronto Maple Leafs for a long, long time. I am very excited to be here with you today, Gavin,” Sundin said.

The Maple Leafs will open their season on Sept. 29 against the Montreal Canadiens.