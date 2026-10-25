Leafs’ Gavin McKenna Reveals True Thoughts On Connor McDavid

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers are facing one another in a Saturday evening showdown at Edmonton’s Rogers Place, marking the first time in the career of rookie forward Gavin McKenna that he’s facing Edmonton superstar captain Connor McDavid.

McKenna, who has previously trained with McDavid over the summer, remains as much in awe of what he’s been able to do so far this season as just about everyone else is, and he indicated that he was greatly looking forward to the chance to face him in NHL game competition for the first time.

Toronto Maple Leafs Rookie Gavin McKenna Lauds Connor McDavid Before 1st Official Meeting

McKenna, who trained with McDavid over the summer, said that he remains completely in awe of what the Oilers captain has been able to accomplish so far this season.

“Having a taste of what the NHL is like, it just makes it that much crazier. Every night, you’re expecting him to put up five points,” McKenna said prior to Saturday’s contest. “I don’t know how he’s doing it, but I got to skate with him this summer and see what he was like, and he’s out of this world.”

Like McKenna, McDavid was taken with the first overall pick in the NHL Draft, and it became quickly apparent that he was a special talent.

Right now, McDavid is on pace to become the first player since the one and only Wayne Gretzky to score at least 200 points in a single season, which took place while he was with the Oilers in 1985-86.

Considering how much the game has evolved since then, what McDavid is doing remains a truly remarkable feat, and McKenna doesn’t want to be caught stargazing.

Gavin McKenna Was Taken 1st Overall By The Maple Leafs

Like McDavid was over a decade ago, McKenna was taken with the first overall pick in the NHL Draft.

So far in his rookie campaign, McKenna has scored three goals with four assists.