Maple Leafs Trade Rumors Surge With New Gavin McKenna Post

The Toronto Maple Leafs walked away from the 2026 NHL Draft as one of the biggest winners. In addition to drafting Gavin McKenna, the team made a few deals to clear up some cap space. This has them primed to be big players in the trade and free-agent markets, where players like Zach Werenski and Sergei Bobrovsky are available. That is the primer for the latest Maple Leafs news.

Now, new information suggests the Maple Leafs are more than just an option for Werenski. This info reveals that Toronto might be the only place the top Columbus Blue Jackets defender wants to go, despite a long list of potential suitors.

Gavin McKenna’s Instagram Post Turns Heads

With their first overall pick, the Maple Leafs surprised absolutely no one and selected McKenna. The selection was announced by none other than Maple Leafs superfan and pop superstar Justin Bieber.

Following his selection, McKenna took to Instagram to share a message with Maple Leafs fans and everyone who’s supported him along the way.

“I’ve dreamed of this moment for a long time, but to hear my name called from the draft stage was better than any of my dreams,” McKenna wrote. “To everyone who helped me along the way, thank you. To everyone back home in Yukon, it’s a blessing to be part of this amazing community, and I can’t thank you all enough for your incredible support. To my family, I wouldn’t be here without you. Every sacrifice made to get me to today does not go unnoticed.”

“To the Maple Leafs, thank you for making my dreams come true.”

Following this heartfelt post from the newest Maple Leafs member, some keen observers noticed something that caught their attention. They saw that Werenski liked McKenna’s post.

While this sort of thing happens all the time with players, it raises eyebrows because of the defender’s recent trade request.

Toronto Maple Leafs News: Toronto is One of the Teams in the Mix

July 1st is a good deadline for teams because it marks the opening of free agency. It is often one of the busiest days of the calendar, with teams doing their darndest to improve their respective teams.

The Werenski rumors all started when Pierre LeBrun reported that the Blue Jackets were fielding calls on the player.

“Nothing imminent, but the Blue Jackets have started listening to teams calling on Zach Werenski, sources confirm,” LeBrun wrote in a social media post on June 26th. “The CBJ are aware that the Norris Trophy winner is unlikely to extend past his deal. No guarantee he’s dealt this summer but Jackets’ best deal could be now versus waiting a year. We’ll see how it develops.”

Since then, LeBrun has reported on the teams that are in the mix for Werenski’s services.

“My understanding is that eight to 10 teams have already called the Blue Jackets,” LeBrun reports. “You can absolutely count the Dallas Stars, Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks, and Hurricanes among the early teams with interest. The Stars’ and Flyers’ interest I would describe as keen.”

“The one Canadian team that the Team USA Olympic gold medal winner might consider, by the way, is the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Tampa Bay Lightning could be an intriguing fit.”

Rumor: Werenski Wants to Go to the Maple Leafs

Russ Cohen revealed the latest rumor on the Locked on Flyers podcast.

“I can add to Werenski,” Cohen said on the June 27th episode of the podcast. “What I was told today, he really only wants to go to the Leafs and play with Auston Matthews. So, they’re (Flyers) not going to get him.”

If this rumor is true, that is a big deal for the Maple Leafs. Adding a defender of Werenski’s caliber would also free up the organization to execute a Morgan Rielly trade. A Werenski addition ensures that the team does not lose offense from their blueline.

Werenski has two years left on his current contract, earning him around $9.6 million per year.

In a Norris Trophy-winning campaign, Werenski recorded 22 goals and 59 assists for 81 points in 75 games. It was his first Norris Trophy win, capping off a season that saw him win the Gold Medal at the Olympics alongside Matthews.

Trying to read the tea leaves, things are certainly pointing in the Maple Leafs direction. However, it’s never a done deal until a transaction is announced.

We wait and see.