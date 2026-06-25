Gavin McKenna’s Blunt Message on Potentially Playing With Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews

It’s no secret that Gavin McKenna is the top-rated prospect in this year’s NHL draft.

The 18-year-old forward has put up prolific numbers leading into his NHL career, posting 129 points in just 56 games in the WHL as a member of the the Medicine Hat Tigers before putting up 51 points in just 35 games as a member of the Penn State Nittany Lions during his lone season in college.

With the Toronto Maple Leafs holding the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, many expect the Leafs to select McKenna. McKenna is obviously well aware of that possibility. TSN’s Gino Reda asked McKenna how he would complement Auston Matthews, widely regarded as one of the best offensive players in the NHL and the Leafs’ talented core.

“My game is a playmaker,” McKenna said when asked about how his game would mesh with the Leafs and Matthews. “I can think the game very well, and I can find guys in spots where not many people can find them, so if you put me with a shooter, it could be pretty lethal.”

Why Gavin McKenna Could Fit in Well With Maple Leafs

The Leafs are coming off of their worst season in a decade, missing the postseason for the first time since 2016, which was the year they selected Matthews No. 1 overall in the draft. With that being said, they’re only a year removed from pushing the eventual Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers to seven games and they had made it to the playoffs 10 consecutive years.

They also still feature a very talented core in Matthews, William Nylander, John Tavares and Matthew Knies. In other words, adding McKenna to the mix should absolutely maximize not only his own skill set, but it should help the veterans considering his obvious playmaking abilities.

Brooks Laich Compares Gavin McKenna to Sharks Star Macklin Celebrini

McKenna has drawn lofty player comparisons and is expected to be an immediate playmaker in his rookie season. In a recent interview with former Leafs and longtime NHL veteran Brooks Laich, he compared McKenna to young San Jose Sharks star Macklin Celebrini. Celebrini just completed his second season and racked up 115 points, ranking in the top five in the NHL in that category.

“He actually reminds me of Macklin Celebrini a little,” said Laich in an interview with Heavy Sports while talking about his new business venture, World Playground. “I know Macklin has only been in the league two years, but when I saw highlights of Macklin in college, I thought this is the headiest player, and by heady, just smart and awareness. He never looked down at the puck, he knew where everybody was. When I saw his clips from college, I’m like, ‘This is the headiest player I’ve seen in 15 years,’ and McKenna reminds me of the same.”

Laich didn’t stop there, as he also compared McKenna’s traits to other all-time great NHL players such as Connor McDavid, Patrick Kane, Pavel Datsyuk and Wayne Gretzky. He compared McKenna’s ability to find space on the ice to the likes of Datsyuk — a hockey Hall of Famer who was voted one of the 100 best NHL players ever — Gretzky, the game’s greatest player ever.

If the Leafs get McKenna playing anywhere close to the level of those all-time greats, they might just have another superstar on their hands to pair up with their other talented forwards in Matthews and Nylander.