Maple Leafs GM Speaks on Potential Auston Matthews Extension

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka commented on a potential contract extension for captain Auston Matthews.

Matthews has two more years remaining on his current contract with the Maple Leafs, paying him $13.25 million per season. After those two years are up, Matthews can become a free agent for the first time in his NHL career.

That’s why fans are hoping that Chayka can lock Matthews up long-term, so he doesn’t get the chance to test the free-agent market and potentially leave for another team.

But Chayka says he is in no rush to get a deal done.

John Chayka Not Rushing on Auston Matthews Contract Extension

Speaking to NHL.com, Chayka admitted that while the Maple Leafs, of course, have interest in inking Matthews to a contract extension, there is time to get that done, and so he is not going to rush it, especially with the new NHL season just around the corner.

“We have, what, 10 months for that? And a lot can happen in 10 months (laughs). Let’s get through our first regular-season game. Now, having said that, we have a great relationship with Auston. We have a great relationship with Judd (Moldaver), his representative. I know (Auston’s) family a bit from being around Arizona, so there’s a lot of shared interest. Right now, let’s deal with the business of winning. When it’s time for business, we’ll deal with it,” Chayka said.

Auston Matthews Focused on Winning

According to Chayka, while there have been reports that he has had to sell Matthews on his vision of the franchise to get him to buy in with a new front office installed, the Maple Leafs’ GM says that simply isn’t the case, and if anything, it’s been the opposite.

“It’s funny … like, you’re always selling players on your (plan), and, you know, we recruited free agents and stuff. And Auston had never felt like we’re getting him to buy in. If anything, it was more like he’s getting us to buy in and what’s the right thing for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Like, that’s always been our discussion. That’s how we talked about all of it. Obviously, he has a unique perspective, being in the locker room and going through the ups and downs and being the captain of the team. And so, from Day 1 it was always like, what’s best for the team (and) what’s best for the organization? Total, you know, commitment to doing whatever it takes to win. I think at this point in his career he’s made all his money, he’s got all the personal accolades, he’s won an Olympic gold medal. I think he’s really at a point where there’s only one thing that matters — success with the Maple Leafs,” Chayka said.

The Maple Leafs enter this season as an underdog to win the Stanley Cup after missing the postseason last year. But with a bounceback season from Matthews plus a huge year in goal for new goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, maybe Toronto can make some noise.