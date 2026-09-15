Maple Leafs GM Pulls Back Curtain on Gavin McKenna Usage

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka pulled back the curtain on the potential usage this season of rookie Gavin McKenna.

The Yukon native was taken first overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft after the team got lucky and won the draft lottery.

Given McKenna’s pedigree as a top pick, there is some thought to throw him right into the fire and have him play with captain Auston Matthews right away.

That being said, the team has to be cognizant of the fact that McKenna is a rookie, as they do not want to overexert him, and that balance is something the front office knows they need to nail to make sure they put McKenna in a position to succeed.

John Chayka on How Maple Leafs Will Use Gavin McKenna

Speaking to NHL.com, Chayka pulled back the curtain on how the Maple Leafs plan to use the rookie McKenna in his first NHL season, as they look to balance the skill he brings to the lineup with the fact that he is a rookie in the toughest hockey league in the world.

“I think we take it very seriously. We want to be as strategic as we can be, but we also don’t want to over-engineer anything at the same time. So, where do you start him? How does he play? How many minutes? Special teams. I think it’s fluid. You see how he plays, you get feedback and you adjust. It’s going to be a journey for him, and I think you have to be flexible. What I do know? He’s a humble, hungry, passionate person coming into your organization. And with the skill that he has, it’s always you know a good starting point. And having been up to his hometown of Whitehorse (Yukon) and meeting his family and knowing his representatives at CAA led by (agent) Pat Brisson, he has a great foundation,” Chayka said.

John Chayka on Support System for Gavin McKenna

As well, Chayka spoke about the support system for McKenna in Toronto, noting that it was important to put together the right environment for the whole team, but also with the fact that they have the No. 1 overall pick on their roster this season.

“The player selection part is the main driver, and you have to be really thoughtful about that. But then there’s the second part, which is the environment that you create as a part of being in the organization. And to have Mats Sundin as part of the management team, letting guys know what the demands are of playing here and communicating the positives, it makes any challenges they have easier to cope with. There’s an incredible value to that. He’s done it here, he knows the operation of a dressing room. I think it really helps us create an environment because you have all different types of personalities and you can’t always craft the perfect player or person, so then it’s up to you to try to put them in positions to have success. I think that’s really helped us through all that,” Chayka said.