Maple Leafs Handed Concerning Take on $21M Goalie

The Toronto Maple Leafs went out and made a bold move to sign star goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

Bobrovsky helped the Florida Panthers win the Stanley Cup in 2024 and 2025 and has been one of the best goalies in the NHL. However, he struggled this past season, and Florida opted to go in a different direction.

Yet, Toronto went out and signed Bobrovsky to a three-year, $21 million deal to stabilize the goalie position. The Maple Leafs are banking on the soon-to-be 38-year-old to rediscover his form and be an elite goalie.

However, NHL analyst Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic doesn’t think Bobrovsky will be the elite goalie that some may hope.

“The major wild card is Sergei Bobrovsky. The model does not rate him well and isn’t fond of Toronto’s goalie situation now because of it. We’ll see if Bobrovsky can bounce back and be worth the massive price of admission,” Luszczyszyn wrote.

If the Maple Leafs are going to be a true Stanley Cup contender, the team will need Bobrovsky to be elite. However, Luszczyszyn isn’t banking on the two-time Stanley Cup champion to be the elite goalie he once was.

Bobrovsky went 27-23-1 with a 3.07 GAA and a .877 SV% last season with the Panthers, which was a massive step down in play.

Maple Leafs GM Explains Decision to Sign Bobrovsky

Toronto went out and made a bold move to sign Bobrovsky, yet there are plenty of question marks around it.

However, Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka felt like Bobrovsky is still an elite goaltender and a true difference-maker.

“Sergei is a real game-changer for us in terms of the stability, the consistency, and the durability. Obviously, the resume speaks for itself. It possibly ends up being the best in that position of all time,” Chayka said after July 1. “To be able to secure a player like that for this team — which is looking to break through — we feel like it was the right player at the right time; not just on the ice, but certainly off the ice, with the mentorship, the professionalism, and the championship pedigree.”

Chayka also believes signing someone of the caliber of Bobrovsky proves to everyone in the organization that they are here to win.

Bobrovsky Eager to Play for Toronto

Bobrovsky admitted he thought he’d be staying in Florida, but was eager to sign in Toronto.

“As you go older, you appreciate that every day, even more and more. So, my approach is, just enjoy every day on the ice,” Bobrovsky said. “It’s a blessing to be a hockey player and play in the NHL, and it’s a blessing to join this team. Toronto is the capital of hockey, in my mind. It’s a big responsibility, and I’m looking forward to helping this team win.”

Bobrovsky also knows what winning the Stanley Cup with the Maple Leafs would mean for his legacy. So, he’s looking to prove the Maple Leafs right for signing him.

“The Leafs put their trust in me. They put their belief,” Bobrovsky said. “And they gave me good opportunity to join this historical, legendary team.”

Bobrovsky is a two-time Vezina Trophy winner.