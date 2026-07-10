Hayley Wickenheiser Sound Off After Dismissal By Maple Leafs

New Toronto Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka has wasted no time putting his stamp on the organization, having made several meaningful changes both behind the bench, in their front offices, and on the ice.

One of the more meaningful changes in the front office came with the dismissal of Hayley Wickenheiser, who had been with the club since 2018 and originally began as the assistant director of player development before eventually becoming assistant general manager.

And now, she’s releasing a statement detailing her thoughts on the dismissal.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs Assistant GM Hayley Wickenheiser Breaks Her Silence On Being Dismissed

In a message posted to social media, Wickenheiser explained that it became clear that the vision of Chayka, who took over from the terminated Brad Treliving earlier this offseason, was different.

Her statement read:

“For the past eight seasons, it has been an incredible honor to work for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Over the last few days, John Chayka and I had several discussions about my role moving forward. During those conversations, my expectation was that I would be in a position to continue to have a significant impact within the organization. However, it became clear that his leadership group envisioned a different path.

Since joining the club in 2018, I have been immensely proud of the work our player development team has accomplished. I want to sincerely thank the incredibly talented individuals, coaches, management, and players whom I have been fortunate enough to work alongside over the last eight years. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity, wish the team nothing but the best moving forward, and look forward to the next chapter.”

As part of the front office purge by Chayka, the club also parted ways with their hockey research and development analyst Darryl Metcalf, their director of amateur scouting Mark Leach, and Dave Morrison, senior adviser of player personnel.

“As part of our ongoing evaluation of the organization, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with some valued colleagues,” Chayka said. “These decisions were not easy and are not a reflection of the commitment of the impacted people. We are sincerely grateful for everything they have contributed to this organization and wish them nothing but the very best in the future.”

There Could Still Be Changes In Store For The Maple Leafs

Not only did Chayka remove head coach Craig Berube from his role and replace him with former Maple Leafs assistant Jim Hiller, but he also informed assistants Derek Lalonde and Mike Van Ryn they would not be back with the club.

In their stead, the Maple Leafs hired former Ottawa Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson as an assistant coach, along with John Gruden and Brad Werenka.

And while the club has made several meaningful changes on the ice, including the addition of former Florida Panthers Stanley Cup-winning goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, the prevailing thought is that they may not be done adding significant pieces to the roster.

Have the Maple Leafs done enough so far this offseason to be considered playoff contenders?