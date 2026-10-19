How to Watch Maple Leafs’ Streaming-Only Game in Canada, USA vs. Sharks

The Toronto Maple Leafs are taking on an exciting San Jose Sharks team on Monday night, a chance to face Macklin Celebrini early in the year.

Leafs fans who want to watch on TV, though, won’t be able to do it on traditional broadcast television. The game is only viewable on streaming.

Here’s how to watch.

How to Watch Maple Leafs vs. Sharks in Canada

The Maple Leafs are only available on the Sportsnet+ streaming service on Monday night. They aren’t on a traditional TV broadcast on the Sportsnet channel.

According to BlogTO:

“While Sportsnet is broadcasting the game, it won’t be available to watch on standard cable television. Instead, the game will stream exclusively on Sportsnet+ as part of the network’s new Monday Night Hockey streaming package. If you’re a Rogers Xfinity TV customer with Sportsnet, Sportsnet+ is included in your subscription at no extra cost. Anyone with a different provider who’s subscribed to Sportsnet can add Sportsnet+ for an extra $12.99 per month. For fans without cable television, a Sportsnet+ subscription costs $34.99 per month, or $269.99 per year.”

So fans who are already Rogers Xfinity TV subscribers just need to log into their streaming service with their account credentials.

Anyone else has to add Sportsnet+, and anyone without cable television at all has to shell out a good payday to watch the Leafs on Monday.

This is the first of 13 Maple Leafs games scheduled for Sportsnet+ this season.

How to Watch Maple Leafs vs. Sharks in USA

The Maple Leafs-Sharks game will be broadcast in the United States on ESPN+.

ESPN+ has a high majority of NHL games available on its service each night, so it’s a worthwhile subscription for hockey fans.

Why Maple Leafs Game is Only Streaming, not on Sportsnet TV Channel

Networks continue to look for new revenue streams, and streaming is one of those.

By putting a game exclusively on the streaming service, two things are accomplished:

More fans sign up for and subscribe to the streaming service.

More viewers become comfortable with using the streaming service itself, leading to more watching of it at other times.

It may be frustrating for some Leafs fans, but it’s the way the broadcast world is going.