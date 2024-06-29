Maple Leafs’ Free Agent Trade ‘Could Be Imminent’: Report

The Toronto Maple Leafs must decide on defenseman Timothy Liljegren‘s contract extension by June 30 at 5 p.m. ET and according to the latest reports they could opt to trade him.

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reported the possibility on June 29 during the second day of the 2024 draft.

“(Toronto’s GM) Brad Treliving’s front office is determined to spend big in free agency (or trade) on at least one and maybe two right-side defenders while also adding a goalie and a forward or two. Doing all of that becomes harder, if Liljegren is earning more than they see fit,” Siegel wrote.

“Which is where a trade comes in. And one could be imminent.”

Toronto drafted Liljegren with the No. 17 pick in the 2017 draft. He has scored 14 goals and 65 points while averaging 17:29 for the Maple Leafs through 196 games in Toronto.

Liljegren just completed a two-year, $2.8 million deal in 2024.

How Can the Maple Leafs Proceed with Timothy Liljegren?

Siegel discusses all possible outcomes of June 30 in his article. To summarize, there are five potential things the Leafs can do by Sunday’s deadline:

Trade him: Siegel speculates if this is the more viable option. That’s because of the perceived concerns over potential arbitration costs if the defenseman gets there. His fit is also concerning after the arrival of new head coach Craig Berube. Qualify him: The Leafs can qualify Liljegren with a $1.5 million offer to retain his rights as a restricted free agent come July 1. This step is basic due diligence to retain control over the player’s future. Negotiate a new contract: The Leafs may engage in negotiations with Liljegren before arbitration to try and reach a deal that both parties find acceptable. Navigate arbitration: If a contract agreement isn’t reached before arbitration, the Leafs would go through the arbitration process to determine Liljegren’s salary. Let him walk: Declining to offer Liljegren a qualifying offer would make him an unrestricted free agent. This could result in losing him for nothing if he agrees to a deal with another franchise.

Siegel is not reporting the Leafs’ top preference when dealing with Liljegren’s situation, but he speculates trading the defenseman could be the best option for Toronto.

“It’s likelier than not the Leafs (extend Liljegren a qualifying offer),” Siegel reported. “But we’re told it’s not quite a formality with arbitration looming later this summer.

“There’s concern Liljegren could fetch a deal with a cap hit over $3 million through arbitration, more than double the $1.4 million of his last contract. That would be OK if the Leafs knew what they had in Liljegren.

“But after another injury-plagued season that saw him scratched again in the playoffs, they’re not.”

Maple Leafs Could Have Already Dangled Timothy Liljegren

According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Leafs are “willing to move” the defenseman and have made him available in trade talks.

“The Leafs are willing to move Liljegren and have reportedly made him available,” Pagnotta wrote in his Summer Trade Watch article on June 23. “Toronto is set on a Stanley Cup appearance in 2025 and packaging Liljegren in a deal for an upgrade, either up front or on the blueline, may be the preference.”

Liljegren only played 55 regular-season games in 2024 scoring 3 goals and 20 assists for 23 points. He appeared in 6 postseason games assisting 1 goal.

The Maple Leafs have Liljegren as a pending RFA, while T.J. Brodie, Joel Edmundson, Mark Giordano, and Ilya Lyubushkin are unrestricted FA. Toronto has $18.8 million in cap space entering July 1 but only 16 of 23 players are under contract.