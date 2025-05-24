Insider ‘Not Convinced’ Star Free Agent Forward Wants to Sign With Maple Leafs

NHL insider Darren Dreger has poured cold water on the Toronto Maple Leafs signing star free agent forward Sam Bennett.

The Maple Leafs will be a team to watch this offseason, as Mitch Marner and John Tavares are both pending free agents. Toronto has plenty of cap space to make a move, and the Maple Leafs have been linked to Bennett, who plays for the Florida Panthers.

However, Dreger doesn’t think Bennett wants to sign with the Maple Leafs, despite being from Toronto.

“I’m not convinced Sam Bennett wants to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs,” Dreger said on Leafs Nation. “I’m not, I’m not. And that’s not because he looks at all the nonsense that goes around in this market. It’s not that. I’m just saying that this guy is going to have his pick of the litter. There’ll be 20+ teams (interested in him) if he gets to free agency. He can play every style you throw out there.”

Bennett is in the final year of his four-year, $17.7 million deal with the Panthers. Bennett is a gritty forward who can play a physical role but can add some offense. He also knows what it takes to win in the playoffs, which is why Dreger expects several teams to be interested in him.

Bennett recorded 25 goals and 26 assists for 51 points in 76 games, which was his career high.

Insider Reveals Contract Projection for Bennett

Bennett has been an important player for the Panthers in the playoffs and will likely get a hefty deal in free agency.

The gritty forward will have several teams interested in him, which will shoot up his asking price. NHL insider Anthony DiMarco of DailyFaceoff projects Bennett to get a deal that could be worth $9 million per season.

“The Florida Panthers‘ Bennett, who will turn 29 next month, figures to be the biggest fish in the pond in the way of centers this coming July,” DiMarco wrote. “Coming off a career best 51 points and back to back (and en route to a third consecutive?) Stanley Cup appearances that includes a ring last year, Bennett has cemented himself as one of the most unique pivots in the NHL, one who raises his play when the chips are down. There is a belief that Bennett’s AAV could push upwards of $9 million and with a max term of seven years.”

Bennett has recorded 9 goals and 4 assists for 13 points in 14 playoff games.

Maple Leafs CEO Praises GM

After another early playoff exit, the Maple Leafs announced President Brendan Shanahan wouldn’t have his contract picked up.

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment CEO Keith Pelley says they won’t replace Shanahan either. Instead, he says he trusts general manager Brad Treliving and coach Craig Berube to build a winning team.

“I’m confident in Brad. I’m confident in Craig. I am confident in the resources that we have,” Pelley said. “But I do believe that we as the custodians of the biggest hockey brand in the world have a responsibility to our fans — and that responsibility is winning championships. And we will do everything we possibly can and will not stop until we reach that goal.”

Toronto enters the offseason with $25.7 million in cap space.