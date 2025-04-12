Insider Reveals Maple Leafs’ ‘Big Priority’ This Offseason

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be a team to watch this offseason due to their key pending free agents.

Mitch Marner and John Tavares are pending UFA, while Matthew Knies is an RFA. Knies has become one of the best power forwards in the NHL. With that, TSN NHL insider Chris Johnston says that signing Knies is a big priority for the Maple Leafs.

Well, Matthew Knies is a big priority for the Maple Leafs and so well, I can understand to some degree where the speculation of an offer sheet might be out there and being discussed, I don’t believe it’s really a threat when it comes to this player,” Johnston said on Insider Trading. “There’s a couple of reasons for that, Matthew Knies himself is not really interested in entertaining an offer sheet. I don’t think that this is something that him or his agent is looking for heading into the marketplace and the second part of that is the Maple Leafs feel they have plenty of cap space to get their business done this summer.

“Where that will start? Mitch Marner. What happens with the pending UFA? I think the decisions on Knies will flow from that in terms of does he go for a long-term deal, short-term deal? How much money will be left? [It] will be decided at that point. But you know, heading into this summer, I really believe the Leafs are in a position to sign this player and if he were to sign an offer sheet, they’d likely match it,” Johnston added.

Knies is in the final year of his entry-level deal and will be in line for a massive payday. He’s recorded 29 goals and 26 assists for 55 points in 74 games.

Knies Wants to Stay With Maple Leafs

Although Knies is only an RFA, he has been adamant that he wants to sign an extension and remain with the Maple Leafs.

Knies was mentioned in trade talks at the deadline, but that was the Carolina Hurricanes asking about him for Mikko Rantanen. Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving wasn’t interested in dealing Knies, which was good news for him as he says he wants to be part of this group.

“A little nerve-wracking. I wanted to stay here and be a part of this group. But I tried to not focus on it. It’s out of my control. So I let them handle their business. And fortunately I’m still here and just excited,” Knies said.

Knies was drafted 57th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft by the Maple Leafs.

Maple Leafs Coach Praises Knies

Knies has become a star player for Toronto, and Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube says it’s due to his work ethic.

Berube says Knies also wants to compete and win battles, and that helps him be the player he is.

“The whole reason is for his success is his competitiveness,” Berube said. “It’s really, really high-end, in my opinion. Like, he wins battles. He skates through people all night, gets in there on the forecheck, wins battles down low, hangs on the pucks. I mean, he’s a highly competitive player.”

If the Maple Leafs are going to go on a run in the playoffs, Knies will be a key part of it.