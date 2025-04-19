Top NHL Insider Casts Doubt on Mitch Marner Re-Signing with Maple Leafs

NHL insider Bob McKenzie doesn’t expect Mitch Marner to re-sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Marner will be the top free agent available this summer if he makes it to July 1. Marner has been adamant all season that he won’t talk about his contract, as his focus is on the play.

Ahead of the playoffs, McKenzie casts doubt on Marner re-signing. The big reason why is that McKenzie believes if Marner wanted to be back in Toronto, a deal would’ve already been done.

“I will say 40 percent (chance he comes back,” McKenzie said on TSN’s The Quiz. “You talk about the Leafs side if they will bring him back. There’s the Mitch Marner side of it, that’s what free agency is all about. It’s become abundantly clear he is taking himself to July 1st, to free agency. He would’ve signed a contract before if he wanted to.

“He doesn’t want to, he’s going to see what’s out there,” McKenzie added. “Steven Stamkos got right to the precipice and still ended up back in Tampa. Could that happen with Mitch in Toronto? Yeah, it could. But you know what? Situations change. He’s going to be a dad, and we will see how things play out in the playoffs and just where his head is at in July.”

Marner is in the final year of his six-year, $65.41 million deal with the Maple Leafs. The star forward led Toronto in points, recording 27 goals and 75 assists for 102 points in 81 games.

Former Leafs Player Expects Team to Move on From Marner

Jeff O’Neill, a former Maple Leafs player and now analyst for TSN, thinks Toronto could be the one that decides the marriage with Marner is over.

Although Marner is a star player in the NHL, O’Neill believes that if the Maple Leafs falter in the playoffs again, Toronto should let him walk.

“I’m gonna say 40 percent,” O’Neill said. “For all the people saying he’s their best player, you have to bring it back. I’ve been saying it all year, if the team does not have team success in the playoffs, then what’s the sense of bringing all the players back? This is nothing against Mitch Marner, he’s a fantastic player. Someone’s going to pay him, but if he can’t win, then what’s the point in bringing everybody back?”

It is an interesting take, as letting a player of Marner’s level walk for nothing would be tough. But, Toronto could then use that cap space and sign other star players to replace him.

Maple Leafs GM Wants Marner Back

Marner is one of the best players in the NHL, and Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving is hoping they can re-sign the star player.

After the trade deadline, Treliving made it clear Toronto’s goal was to re-sign Marner this offseason.

“We’re aligned with Mitch, we’re worried about this season. We’re worried about the games we have coming up. We want Mitch here for a long time,” Treliving said. “It’s not a distraction, but like I said we think the world of him. But, it’s just not a question we’re going to get into every day.”

For now, the focus for Marner and the Maple Leafs is on the Stanley Cup playoffs.