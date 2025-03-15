Insider Claims Mitch Marner Returning to Maple Leafs is in ‘Serious Jeopardy’

Toronto Maple Leafs superstar forward Mitch Marner is set to be a free agent on July 1 and his future with the team is uncertain.

Marner is in the final year of his six-year $65.41 million deal with the Maple Leafs and will be the top free agent on July 1. Although Marner and Toronto have both expressed interest in a reunion, but NHL insider Nick Kypreos of the Toronto Star believes a reunion is in serious jeopardy.

“Marner’s refusal to negotiate a new deal or waive his no-move clause sparked backlash from Leafs fans, but his decisions aren’t unjustified,” Kypreos wrote. “He has every right to question the Leafs’ loyalty to him. Just last summer, when GM Brad Treliving was asked about Marner’s future in Toronto and keeping the core group together. His response was simply: ‘Everything is on the table.’

“It was a far cry from two summers ago, when Auston Matthews and William Nylander were in similar contract situations. Treliving spoke publicly about the chances of re-signing his stars. ‘I’m confident we’re going to get both players signed,’ he said. Not showing that same commitment to Marner, albeit after yet another disappointing playoff result for the team, tipped the Leafs’ hand and should have shown Marner his Leafs future was in serious jeopardy,” Kypreos added.

As Kypreos says, after the Maple Leafs tried to trade Marner at the deadline, he thinks the star forward could walk in free agency. He also believes Marner is well in his right to leave in free agency as he doesn’t think Marner has been treated as fairly as Matthews and Nylander.

Marner has recorded 21 goals and 59 assists for 80 points and 64 games.

Maple Leafs GM Wants to Re-Sign Marner

Although Marner’s name came up in trade talks at the deadline, Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving is hopeful to keep the star forward in Toronto.

Marner has been a key player for the Maple Leafs and Treliving says they want to re-sign the star forward.

“We’re aligned with Mitch, we’re worried about this season. We’re worried about the games we have coming up. We want Mitch here for a long time,” said Treliving. “It’s not a distraction, but like I said we think the world of him. But, it’s just not a question we’re going to get into every day.”

Marner was selected fourth overall in the 2015 NHL draft.

Marner Responds to Trade Rumors

After Marner’s name got brought up in trade rumors, the star forward didn’t seem to think too much about it.

Instead, Marner says he’s just focused on the season and wasn’t worried about the trade rumors.

“I wasn’t focused on it. I had a feeling that maybe something might happen,” Marner said. But, yeah, I’m here to play hockey with this team, like I said, and I’m focused with this team. And that’s what I can tell you.”

As for his contract, Marner says he wouldn’t be talking about his future as he’s focused on

“Like I talked to you guys, man, I’m not gonna get into any of this contract stuff,” Marner said. “I’ve been very grateful, and I’ve loved my time being a Leaf. So, I’ll leave it with you guys. And we got 20 games left here that aren’t going to be easy. We got to make sure we just keep our foot down on the gas here and give ourselves the best position to go into playoffs.”

Marner is a three-time All-Star.