Insider Doubts Maple Leafs Acquire Team’s ‘Top Trade Target’

The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to trade for a center ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline, but one insider says one player won’t be going to Toronto.

The Maple Leafs have been linked to several centers including Scott Laughton of the Philadelphia Flyers. Laughton would be Toronto’s third-line center and he’s in the fourth year of his five-year $15 million deal.

Given that Laughton isn’t a pending UFA, he doesn’t have to be traded which is why NHL insider James Mirtle of The Athletic rules out Toronto trading for him.

“I didn’t have Laughton on my Leafs centers trade targets in November largely because I wasn’t sure he would be moved with the term on his deal, and I think that, despite all the rumors out there right now, that remains the right call. As ideal of a fit as he would be, Toronto is likely going to have to wait until he’s a rental next season. Or, make a play for him as a UFA in 2026, in order to make him a Leaf,” Mirtle wrote.

“The good news is there are other centers available right now. And, it should be easier to upgrade there than on the right side of the blue line, which has been the top need in past years,” Mirtle added. “They’re definitely going to add a decent forward to their top nine in the next eight weeks. Just don’t expect it to be Laughton.”

Laughton has skated in 43 games recording 9 goals and 14 assists for 23 points this season with the Flyers.

Insider: Laughton Would be a Good Fit With Maple Leafs

Although Mirtle doesn’t think Toronto will trade for Laughton, he does believe the centerman would be a good fit for the Maple Leafs.

Laughton is from the Toronto area, and he plays well on both ends of the ice, which Mirtle is a fan of.

“Laughton’s not a big bruiser, but he plays far larger than his size (6-foot-1, 190 pounds). The No. 1 attribute he brings is character,” Mirtle wrote. “A local, he grew up in the Greater Toronto Area in Oakville. (He) played four years for the Oshawa Generals and was plucked with a nice pick by Philadelphia at 20th overall in 2012.

“With the Leafs anxious to add more talent up front, especially down the middle, Laughton’s versatility, feistiness and grit make him a perfect fit for what Brad Treliving and Craig Berube are trying to build,” Mirtle added. So you can see why many are saying he should be the Leafs’ top trade deadline target.”

Laughton has skated in 644 career games recording 104 goals and 157 assists for 261 points.

Toronto Linked to 7 Centers

Center is the biggest need for the Maple Leafs and Toronto has been linked to several options.

TSN NHL insider Darren Dreger revealed seven centers Toronto is looking to acquire.

“Brock Nelson is interesting from the New York Islanders,” Dreger said on Insider Trading. “There are a lot of teams that have interest in him. So, I think the group that the Toronto Maple Leafs have identified as a little bit more diverse. I think you’re looking at Ryan Strome, maybe Ryan O’Reilly, how about a return there from Nashville? Scott Laughton is out there again. But, the Flyers want a first-round draft pick in return, so maybe that’s a stretch.

“Mikael Granlund’s name is out there. Yanni Gourde. Nick Bjugstad. I’ll tell you this: Brad Treliving’s whiteboard is probably jammed with more affordable centers.”

The NHL Trade Deadline is set for March 7.