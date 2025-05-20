Insider Expects Maple Leafs to Pursue $36 Million Center to Replace Tavares

The Toronto Maple Leafs have plenty of questions to answer this offseason after another early playoff exit.

Toronto was blown out in Game 7 by the Florida Panthers and now has Mitch Marner and John Tavares as pending free agents. Both could be gone, and NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period expects Toronto to pursue Brock Nelson if Tavares leaves this offseason.

“If the Leafs re-sign Tavares, I would not be shocked if they pursued Brock Nelson in free agency to play alongside him, assuming he also hits the market July 1,” Pagnotta wrote.

Nelson can be a solid second or third-line center with the Maple Leafs. He completed his six-year, $36 million deal and will likely make around $6-7 million this offseason. With the Colorado Avalanche and New York Islanders, Nelson recorded 26 goals and 30 assists for 56 points in 80 games. He is also a big body who can play in the playoffs and would give Toronto a different look than Tavares.

Tavares, meanwhile, completed his seven-year, $77 million deal with the Maple Leafs. This past season, he recorded 38 goals and 36 assists for 74 points in 75 games.

Insider Expects Significant Changes to Maple Leafs

Toronto had another early playoff exit, and Pagnotta expects some major changes to the Maple Leafs.

After another early playoff exit, Pagnotta believes Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan will likely be gone. After that, he expects some changes to come on the ice.

“Changes are coming in Toronto, that much appears to be evident. What may be unclear is the extent of these soon-to-be changes,” Pagnotta wrote. “The first change may come all the way at the top before any moves occur on the ice.”

Toronto will likely lose Mitch Marner in free agency. Tavares could also be shown the door, while general manager Brad Treliving could look to make some major trades to shake up the roster.

“Change is not a bad thing. It is needed, and it will come,” Pagnotta added. “The extent of it won’t be known for several weeks, but next season’s Maple Leafs squad should look a little different.”

Toronto enters the offseason with just over $26.8 million in cap space.

Tavares Wants to Return to Maple Leafs

Since Tavares signed with his hometown team in 2018, he has wanted to bring a Stanley Cup back to Toronto.

After the playoff exit, Tavares made it clear he wants to remain with the Maple Leafs as he says it’s meant everything to him.

“It’s meant everything to me,” Tavares said after Game 7. “You know, it was a big decision I made seven years ago, and I’ve loved it. It’s been amazing for me and my family. So, you know, just accept responsibility. We haven’t been able to come through and play well enough to get to where we want to get to.”

When asked point-blank if he wants to be back, Tavares simply said yes.

However, whether or not the Maple Leafs will want to bring back Tavares is to be seen. DailyFaceoff.com projects the centerman to sign a three-year deal worth $7.9 million per season.