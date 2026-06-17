Insider Explains Why Toronto Hired Jim Hiller

The Toronto Maple Leafs finally made their long-awaited coaching decision today as they hired Jim Hiller for the position. Hiller last served as head coach of the Los Angeles Kings last season.

This choice has been a surprise to many, as Hiller was not the most obvious pick for the role. Many coaches were connected to the gig throughout this process. Hiller did not feature near the top of most pundits boards, but he is the guy Toronto has landed on. The question is what were the deciding factors that gave Hiller the nod here?

Why Was Jim Hiller Hired by Toronto?

Maple Leafs fans may be uncertain of the hire, but there is logic to this move by general manager John Chayka. For one, Hiller has past experience working with this Toronto core.

Insider Elliotte Friedman explained what gave Hiller the edge on Sportsnet: “Jim Hiller, previously a Toronto assistant from 2015-19 under Mike Babcock, might have won out because that gives him familiarity with the likes of Auston Matthews and William Nylander.”

It is no secret that pleasing franchise player Auston Matthews is a priority for this new Maple Leafs management group. Matthews’ future with the team beyond his two year contract is uncertain. Bringing aboard a coach that has familiarity with him makes sense.

Hiller was largely responsible for running the Toronto power play during his four years as an assistant coach with the club. Considering Matthews’ production has dropped off in recent seasons, perhaps this is a coach that can get the best out of his game once again.

Like Matthews, Nylander is an important member of this teams core. He was Toronto’s top player last season in a disappointing year for the squad. Since he also has those previous ties with the coach, that would have given even more firepower in Hiller’s court.

This is a Risky Move by the Maple Leafs

While there are various logical reasons for this front office to bring on Hiller, this is a risky move for Toronto. He had an up and down tenure during his time with the Kings.

To be fair, Hiller’s Los Angeles team made the playoffs all three years he was coach. However, they struggled in the postseason with first round exits every season. For a Toronto group that has struggled in the playoffs throughout the Matthews era, it is questionable to go with a coach who has an unproven track record of winning down the stretch.

With that said, Hiller is a change of pace compared to what the Maple Leafs tried with Berube. He could be that middle ground of what the team is searching for. He is a coach who has experience, but has a different style that may mesh better with this team. As a more offensive-oriented coach than Berube, he may fit the agenda of this teams makeup more.

Time will tell how this Hiller coaching hire plays out in Toronto. It has potential to pay off, but Chayka will be heavily scrutinized if it backfires.