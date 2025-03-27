Insider: Extension for Maple Leafs’ $77 Million Forward is not ‘Top Priority’

The Toronto Maple Leafs will have some key free agents this summer, but it appears one is the main priority.

NHL insider Nick Kypreos of the Toronto Star claims the Maple Leafs’ priority remains re-signing Mitch Marner or another star forward. With that, Kypreos claims Tavares and Steven Lorentz won’t get contract offers until Marner is sorted out on whether or not he’s leaving or re-signing.

“Sounds like pending unrestricted free agents John Tavares and Steven Lorentz will have to wait until the off-season for new contract offers from the Leafs if they are to stay,” Kypreos wrote. “Toronto’s top priority remains to leave enough space to either pay Mitch Marner or lure one or two players to adequately replace him.”

Tavares has been a key member of the Maple Leafs core since he signed in his hometown in 2018. He was named the Maple Leafs captain in 2019 and had it until 2024. He’s currently in the final year of his seven-year, $77 million deal with Toronto.

It is interesting that Tavares is not a main priority for Toronto, given how much success he has had this season. Tavares has turned back the clock, as he has recorded 32 goals and 33 assists for 65 points in 64 games this season.

Tavares ‘Would Love’ to Sign Extension With Maple Leafs

With Tavares in the final year of his deal, he is hopeful he can sign an extension with the team.

Before the NHL Trade Deadline on March 7, Tavares said he was hopeful to get a deal done, but he knows the focus wasn’t on him.

“I certainly would love to get it done,” Tavares said. “I mean, obviously the club has a lot going on. It’s not just about me. I know management will do what they have to do at that time of year and whatnot. So, if we have the opportunity to get it done, I’d love to do that. If not, when that time comes, we’ll get there. So, just looking forward to continuing my journey here as a Leaf — and obviously want it to continue past this season.”

Although Tavares wants to sign an extension, he says he isn’t focused on it either. Instead, he wants to help the Maple Leafs win the Stanley Cup and bring it back to his hometown.

Maple Leafs Coach Praises Tavares

Tavares has been a key player and leader for Toronto this season.

Although Tavares is in the final year of his deal, Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube says the star forward isn’t letting that impact him. Instead, he says Tavares is just focused on his game and playing to the best of his ability.

“Not a little bit,” Berube said. “He’s a pro. He just does his thing. It’s every day. He just comes to work. He does his routine. He’s got it down. And he’s played extremely well for us. I don’t think he thinks about it, to be honest with you. I haven’t noticed any of that with him.”

Toronto is currently 43-25-3 and atop the Atlantic Division.