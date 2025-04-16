Insider Gives Key Update on 2 Injured Maple Leafs Defenseman Ahead of Playoffs

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to play the Ottawa Senators in the Stanley Cup playoffs and could get some players back for Game 1.

Toronto is currently without Jake McCabe and Oliver Ekman-Larsson for the final regular-season games due to injury. However, NHL insider Chris Johnston of TSN gave a positive update on McCabe, but is uncertain whether Ekman-Larsson will be able to return for Game 1.

“There’s a little more of an encouraging tone, I would say, in Toronto, where defencemen Jake McCabe and Oliver Ekman-Larsson have both been sidelined with upper-body injuries,” Johnston said on Insider Trading. “It seems at this point like the Leafs are really just being cautious, that they don’t want to put either player in harm’s way. And really the only decision when it comes to will they be available for the start of the playoffs is Ekman-Larsson. He’s still day-to-day.

“He has resumed skating in Toronto, is away from the team at this point in time, but may or may not be ready for that first game,” Johnston added. “It certainly sounds like McCabe will be there, and so while we won’t likely see them in uniform before the end of the regular season, neither appears to be in too much danger when it comes to their playoff availability.”

Getting McCabe back is key for the Maple Leafs as he has been one of the team’s top defensemen this season. However, Johnston isn’t sure if Ekman-Larsson will be healthy enough for Game 1, which would be a big blow to Toronto.

The Maple Leafs won the Atlantic Division.

Maple Leafs Coach Confident Ekman-Larsson Will be Ready

Although Johnston isn’t sure Ekman-Larsson will be ready for 1, Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube is more hopeful.

Berube knows how tough Ekman-Larsson is and believes he can be ready for Game 1.

“Right now, I mean, I expect [Ekman-Larsson] to play, but you never know,” Berube said. “He’s tough. He’ll play through things. And if he’s not in the lineup, somebody else is going to have to step up. That’s just the bottom line. That’s part of the playoffs.”

As for McCabe, Berube says them not playing before the playoffs is a bit of a concern. But, he is confident that both can have success.

“There’s always a concern, right?” Berube said. “It’s just a little ways away yet for me to make those kinds of decisions and things like that. I’ve got to see them up close a little bit more here and talk to these guys and see where they’re at.”

Toronto will play Ottawa in the first round.

Maple Leafs Excited for Battle of Ontario

Toronto will play the Senators in a Battle of Ontario in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Maple Leafs starting goalie Anthony Stolarz is eager to play Ottawa and expects it to be a very competitive series.

“It’s gonna be a bloodbath. Gonna be a little bit of a war. So, we’ll be ready,” said Stolarz. “They’re a hungry team. They haven’t made the playoffs in (eight) years here. I just think we have to continue to do what we’re doing right now. I think we feel good about our game.”

Toronto will end its 2024-25 NHL season on April 17 against the Detroit Red Wings.