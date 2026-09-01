NHL Insider Hints At Historic Extension For Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews

It’s going to be interesting to see whether or not the Toronto Maple Leafs are able to make a sizable improvement on their performance from last season to this season considering the major changes that general manager John Chayka has made, both on the ice, behind the bench, and in their front office.

Right now, the Leafs feel that they’re poised to take a major step forward and compete once again for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs after missing out earlier this spring for the first time in a decade.

One of the key storylines Maple Leafs fans have been following this offseason is the status of captain Auston Matthews, who so far has not followed in the footsteps of other American-born captains of Canadian-based NHL teams who have requested and ultimately been granted trades.

NHL Insider Predicts Major Extension For Toronto Maple Leafs Captain Auston Matthews

Matthews still has two seasons left on his contract that pays him $13.25 million, and it’s quite possible that he and his representation will want an increased cap figure on his next contract, which he’ll be eligible to sign next summer.

In the words of Leafs Insider Michael Augello, Matthews could be in line for an extension that pays him upward of $19-20 million a season.

“This season is the key,” he said while appearing on The Leafs Convo podcast. “They’re never going to allow him to get to UFA. But if he scores 40 goals this year and they make the playoffs and he says he wants to stay in Toronto, the organization clearly wants to keep him here. Then he’s probably going to be asking […] a contract with significant terms, probably seven years max, and it’s probably going to be $19-20 million. That’s the reality now.”

Not only is the NHL salary cap rising, but there have been a slew of mammoth extensions signed already this summer.

Anaheim Ducks forward Leo Carlsson signed the richest offer sheet in NHL history from the Philadelphia Flyers, which the Ducks ultimately matched, and will earn $18 million annually. San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini recently signed an extension carrying an $18.8 million cap hit when it takes effect next season, while Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar inked the richest contract in NHL history with a multi-year deal carrying a $20.4 million cap hit.

If Matthews can return to the kind of offensive production that made him one of the NHL’s deadliest scorers, it won’t be a surprise for him to command a similar number as the three aforementioned players. It would also be the richest deal signed by any Maple Leafs player in team history.

Auston Matthews Was Injured Near The End Of Last Season

Matthews, who has seen his offensive production dip in each of the last two seasons after reaching 69 goals scored in 2023-24, was injured in early March of this most recent season.

He was struck with a dirty knee on knee hit from now-former Anaheim Ducks captain Radko Gudas, suffering a Grade 3 MCL sprain and ending his season; Gudas was banned for five games.

The good news is that Matthews is expected to be fully healthy for the start of Training Camp later this month.