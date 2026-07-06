Toronto Insider Says John Chayka Embarrassed Former Maple Leafs Management

It’s a new day with the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have made monumental changes not only in their executive leadership and behind the bench, but on the ice as well.

Perhaps the most meaningful change so far has been the introduction of new general manager John Chayka, who took over from the terminated Brad Treliving on March 30. Additionally, former Maple Leafs assistant coach Jim Hiller is now the bench boss after replacing Craig Berube, while there are several new players in the fold.

Not to mention, the Maple Leafs also selected Gavin McKenna with the first overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft after winning the Draft Lottery. And according to a notable Toronto media personality, Chayka is running circles around those who used to run the organization.

Sid Seixeiro Says Toronto Maple Leafs GM John Chayka “Annihilated” The Team’s Former Management With His Roster Moves

According to Toronto sports personality Sid Seixeiro, Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka has left those who used to run the club in his dust with his meaningful moves to the organization in such a short time frame.

“I think he face-murders three people within seconds,” Seixeiro said. “He goes, ‘We need depth up front. You can’t just have two lines and expect to win … and then he mentions about how you can’t have your top offensive guys taking all the defensive faceoffs cause it ruins them, and he destroys Berube (with that comment).”

“I’m telling you, Chayka annihilated the entire Dubas-Shanahan front office with that line about loading up on the top two lines … destroyed, destroyed!” he continued. “Then, he murdered him (Berube) for starting Matthews in the defensive zone all the time, murdered!”

Chayka himself appeared to take a few subtle jabs at how the Maple Leafs were previously managed and coached.

“It’s not like we’re just gonna load up two lines, and at the same time, when you have a few special players that lead offensively, I’d say you’d wanna put them in positions to have success,” Chayka said. “I don’t think it makes sense to always start them in the D-zone or put them up against every team’s top line all the time.”

John Chayka Has Put His Stamp On The Maple Leafs Already