Insider Claims Maple Leafs Have an Extension in Place With $77 Million Forward

The Toronto Maple Leafs appear to be closing in on an extension with John Tavares.

Tavares is in the final year of his seven-year $77 million deal with the Maple Leafs and is eligible to be a free agent on July 1. However, he has stated he wants to re-sign, and according to NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, Tavares and the Maple Leafs have an extension in place.

“Tavares, like Marner, also needs a new contract. There has been chatter of a three-year extension in place that requires some finetuning, but nobody will confirm. His AAV will drop, likely in the $7 million range,” Pagnotta wrote. “With $31.32 million in cap space next season, the Leafs have plenty of room to get Marner, Tavares and rising star Matthew Knies, who can become a restricted free agent, locked up. Whether they want to give Marner more than $13 million per year is unclear.”

Tavares has been a key player of the Maple Leafs core since he signed with his hometown team. However, he is now 34 years old and will make much less than the $11 million per season he’s currently making, according to Pagnotta.

Tavares has skated in 48 games recording 21 goals and 24 assists for 45 points.

Tavares Wants to Re-Sign With Maple Leafs

Since Toronto was eliminated from the playoffs last season, Tavares has made it clear he wants to re-sign.

However, the Maple Leafs and Tavares haven’t put pen to paper but he has made it clear he wants to remain in Toronto.

“I’ve said it before, I would love to stay and hope it works out,” Tavares said to NHL.com on December 20. “I think that’s, that’s my goal and my intention.”

Tavares says the goal is remaining in Toronto as well as winning the Stanley Cup. The Maple Leafs have struggled in the playoffs, and Tavares says it would be a dream come true to win the cup with his hometown team.

“Winning the Cup here remains the goal,” Tavares said. “That’s never changed. It would be a dream fulfilled for a lot of us.”

Tavares was selected first overall in the 2009 NHL draft by the New York Islanders.

Toronto Linked to Several Forwards

The Maple Leafs have one of the best teams in the NHL and will be active ahead of the March 7 trade deadline.

Toronto is in need for a center, and Pagnotta says the team has expressed interest in several forwards.

“It is no secret Toronto is in the market for a second-line center,” Pagnotta wrote. “They have been on the hunt for months, while also exploring their options at left wing. They’d also like to upgrade their third line. With limited cap space, though, it is going to take some expert craftsmanship to fill their needs.

“The Leafs want to understand their options and have been casting a wide net. Treliving has kicked the tires on forwards like Brock Nelson of the New York Islanders, Casey Mittlestadt of the Colorado Avalanche, Dylan Cozens of the Buffalo Sabres, Scott Laughton of the Philadelphia Flyers, Brandon Tanev and Yanni Gourde of the Seattle Kraken, and Ryan Donato of the Chicago Blackhawks, among others,” Pagnotta added.

The Maple Leafs are 33-20-2 and in second place in the Atlantic Division.