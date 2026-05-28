Insider Floats Surprising Landing Spot For Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews

Not only have there been multiple changes for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the last several weeks after they missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2016, but there are heavy rumors that they could be on the verge of bigger changes.

Right now, the future of captain Auston Matthews with the club seems like anything but a sure thing, and there have been multiple reports that the two sides could look to move on from one another if a clear direction for the franchise isn’t defined by new general manager John Chayka, who was named the official successor of Brad Treliving.

While Matthews has been linked to clubs like the Minnesota Wild owing to his relationship with GM Bill Guerin, who included him on Team USA’s gold-medal winning roster in the Milan Olympics (and last season’s Four Nations Face-Off roster), a new team from the West Coast is emerging as a potential candidate to land Matthews if a blockbuster trade indeed takes place.

Could Toronto Maple Leafs Captain Auston Matthews Head To The West Coast?

According to noted NHL Insider Pierre LeBrun, the Anaheim Ducks, who returned to the Stanley Cup Playoffs this spring for the first time since 2018 and eliminated the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Quarterfinal, could potentially make a play for Matthews – and boast the assets to be able to acquire him and meet what would be Toronto’s likely massive asking price.

“One player who fits that criteria is 23-year-old forward Mason McTavish, which is a little obvious after he was scratched for two playoff games,” LeBrun wrote. “I have zero evidence to suggest the Anaheim Ducks are the ones picking up the phone and calling teams about him. But I know for a fact that several teams have inquired about him.”

“If Auston Matthews watches the Toronto Maple Leafs’ offseason play out over the next five or six weeks and decides he’s not sure they are still a contender and says he’s open to a move, I would venture to guess Anaheim would be on his list of seven or eight potential desired landing spots,” LeBrun continued. “And the Ducks would have the pieces to make it work in a larger package.

“All things being equal, I think it’s more likely No. 34 stays in Toronto for at least another season, but it’s just an example for the kind of scenario that the Ducks could potentially see come their way.”

John Chayka Wants To Be On The Same Page As Auston Matthews

Upon taking the job as Maple Leafs general manager, Chayka indicated that he wants to be on the same page as Matthews, the first overall selection by Toronto in the 2016 NHL Draft.

“Auston’s an accomplished player that is world-class,” Chayka said of Matthews. “I think he wants to align on the vision and the strategy ahead, as do we. So I don’t think there’s any type of competing interests. I think it’s about getting on the same page.”

This past season, Matthews was limited to 60 games played, scoring 27 goals with 26 assists. He’s only two seasons removed from tallying an NHL-best 69 goals in 2023-24.