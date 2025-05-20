Insider Links Maple Leafs to Trading for $45.5 Million Star in Blockbuster

The Toronto Maple Leafs are likely to make some major changes this offseason, and one insider links them to making a major trade.

With Mitch Marner and John Tavares set to become free agents, Toronto could make some major moves to replace them. NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period believes the Maple Leafs could look to trade for Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers.

“Treliving will surely explore his trade options, but he will need to be creative,” Pagnotta wrote. “Is Chris Kreider the right target? The New York Rangers are expected throw his name out there again as they try to free up some cap space. The former 52-goal scorer had a down year, but his $6.5 million cap hit, and style of player, could fit nicely on the team’s second line if they feel he can regain 30+ goal form.”

Kreider has two years left on his seven-year, $45.5 million deal. Kreider can be a top-six forward with the Maple Leafs and could replace the offense of Marner and Tavares, who both could leave.

New York is also shopping Kreider, so it likely wouldn’t cost the Maple Leafs much to get him. Toronto would also have the cap space to acquire him and see if he can bounce back after a disappointing season.

Kreider recorded 22 goals and 8 assists for 30 points in 68 games with the Rangers. His career high is 52 goals and 77 points, which happened in 2022, but he did have 75 points two years ago.

Maple Leafs Coach Doesn’t Have an Answer for Playoff Exit

Toronto had another early playoff exit as the Maple Leafs were eliminated in the second round by the Florida Panthers.

The Maple Leafs were blown out in Games 5 and 7, both by a score of 6-1. It was a disappointing end to the season, and Berube isn’t sure why the core players struggle in the big games.

“I don’t think the moment’s too big for them,” Berube said. “We went to Ottawa and won Game 6, and won a series. We went to Florida, won Game 6 to make it a Game 7. The moments not to big. For me, it’s all between the ears. It’s a mindset. These guys are capable of doing it. You just got to execute and we didn’t execute it. We didn’t execute it in Game 5 and we didn’t execute it in Game 7. I don’t have an answer for that.”

The Maple Leafs have failed to make it past the second round since 2002.

Kreider Hopeful to Stay With Rangers

Kreider’s name was mentioned in trade rumors all season. It’s expected his name will be back in trade rumors this summer.

However, heading into the offseason with the Rangers looking to shake up their roster, Kreider says he wants to stay in New York.

“This is home for me,” Kreider said. “This is the organization that gave me an opportunity to live out my dream. I’ve developed so many incredible relationships and grown up and spent so much time in this area. So, obviously, this is where I want to be. And, this is the group that I want to help in whatever fashion to win hockey games.”

Kreider has spent his entire 13-year NHL career with the Rangers.