Insider Links Maple Leafs to Trading for $27.5M Star Forward to Replace Marner

The Toronto Maple Leafs will likely see Mitch Marner leave in free agency, leaving a massive hole on their roster.

If Marner does sign elsewhere, the Maple Leafs could look at free agency to replace him. But trading for someone makes more sense. NHL insider Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report links the Maple Leafs to trading for Jonathan Marchessault of the Nashville Predators to replace Marner’s offense.

“Changes could be coming for the Toronto Maple Leafs after another disappointing postseason performance,” Richardson wrote. “Mitch Marner could depart via free agency on July 1, leaving them in the market for a top-six right wing… Marchessault’s contract could be worrisome, but the Leafs are in “win now” mode and desperate to end their 58-year Stanley Cup drought.

“Given his previous playoff success and postseason MVP credentials, they could take that risk if they can get him at a reduced salary,” Richardson added. “The Leafs are thin in quality draft picks and prospects to dangle as trade bait for Marchessault. However, the Predators might accept a pick and a prospect if they can get most of his cap hit off their books.”

Marchessault signed a five-year, $27.5 million deal with the Nashville Predators, but it didn’t pan out. Nashville has been linked to moving Marchessault, who would be a good replacement for Marner, and it likely wouldn’t cost all that much to acquire him.

Marchessault won the Stanley Cup in 2023 and won the Conn Smythe as the playoff MVP. He recorded 21 goals and 35 assists for 56 points in 71 games last season.

Predators Open to Trading Marchessault

Nashville signed Marchessault as part of its aggressive offseason last year.

However, the Predators failed to make the playoffs and were one of the worst teams in the NHL. Heading into the offseason, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported there are talks of Nashville being open to trading the star forward.

“Yes there is something here,” said Friedman in an interview on 102.5 The Game on May 29. “I think the (Predators) would consider a trade. It would have to be a preferred destination and I don’t think there’s a lot of them.”

Despite still having four years left on his deal, the fit with Nashville hasn’t been the best, and a trade may be best for both sides.

At age 34, he still has some good years left in him. He’s a one-time NHL All-Star and is a top-six scoring forward on a playoff team.

Maple Leafs Coach Praises Marner

Although the expectation is that Marner will walk in free agency, nothing is official until he signs elsewhere on July 1.

At the Maple Leafs’ year-end press conference, Toronto’s coach Craig Berube heaped praise on Marner and his skills.

“Great. I love the guy and I love coaching him, love his energy, personality. He’s a hell of a player. You know, he does a lot for this team night in night out in a lot of different areas of the game. So, I’ve got nothing but good things to say about him,” Berube said.

When asked if he’d like to see Marner back with the Maple Leafs next season, he quickly said 100 percent. But, whether or not that will happen is to be seen.