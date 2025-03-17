Insider: Surprise East Team Will be ‘Huge Bidders’ for Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner

Toronto Maple Leafs superstar forward Mitch Marner is in the final year of his deal and he will be the top free agent available come July 1.

If Marner reaches free agency, several teams will be interested in him. But NHL insider Anthony LaRocco of The Hockey News expects the New York Islanders to show interest in Marner, which would be a bit of a surprise.

“Look for the Islanders to be huge bidders on Mitch Marner if he makes it to market on 7/1. Not saying it’s a lock by any means and I get Islanders fans skepticism because of how 7/1 typically treats them, but this situation is a little different,” LaRocco wrote on X.

As LaRocco reports, he expects the Islanders to be huge bidders for Marner, which would be a bit of a surprise as he points out New York hasn’t been massive spenders in free agency.

However, after trading Brock Nelson, the Islanders have the salary to work to make a legit run at signing Marner in free agency.

Marner is in the final year of his six-year $65.41 million deal with the Maple Leafs. He’s recorded 21 goals and 59 assists for 80 points in 65 games this season.

Insider Explains Why Islanders Will be Interested in Marner

LaRocco believes there are multiple reasons why the Islanders will show interest in Marner.

Not only would Marner be a key part of their core and potentially help the Islanders get over the hump. But, there is some familiarity with Marner and the Islanders, which could help their case in landing the star winger.

“Lamoriello and Marner have a relationship from their time in Toronto. Marner is extremely close with Matt Martin and his kids and family,” LaRocco added. “With Marner even spending some time on the Island in the summers. Martin will certainly be big on selling Marner on the NYI. Marner has been playing in the shadow of Matthews in Toronto. He certainly would be the guy on the Island, something he may relish.”

Along with the familiarity, LaRocco believes the Islanders ownership wants to be competitive next year with them hosting their All-Star game.

“With UBS hosting the All-Star game next year, ownership is going to want positive buzz around the team and for them to be good. From what I understand, the directive is for Lou to make a splash this off-season. Again, nothing is a guarantee and he very well may end up elsewhere or even back in TO, but if there’s ever a time where the Isles land the big fish, it’s this summer, with this particular player,” LaRocco added.

Marner is a three-time NHL All-Star.

Maple Leafs GM Wants to Re-Sign Marner

If Marner does reach free agency, he will be the top player available on the open market.

However, Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving says Toronto wants to keep Marner in the fold for the foreseeable future.

“We’re aligned with Mitch, we’re worried about this season. We’re worried about the games we have coming up. We want Mitch here for a long time,” Treliving said. “It’s not a distraction, but like I said we think the world of him. But, it’s just not a question we’re going to get into every day.”

For now, the focus for Marner is on the season as he doesn’t plan to negotiate during the season.