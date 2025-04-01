Insider Links Maple Leafs to Signing Matthews ‘Childhood Hero’ in Free Agency

The Toronto Maple Leafs are one of the best teams in the NHL but will be a team to watch in free agency.

The Maple Leafs have Mitch Marner and John Tavares as pending free agents. If Toronto can’t re-sign either, the Maple Leafs will be a team to watch as they look to replace them.

NHL insiders Jonas Siegel and James Mirtle of The Athletic believe Toronto should look to sign Patrick Kane in the offseason.

“Marner leaving could mean a full-time top-line role for William Nylander,” the article read. “But even if Nylander continues to play away from Auston Matthews more than with him, losing Marner would necessitate the addition of another top-six winger in free agency or via trade…

“Another would be Matthews’ childhood hero, Patrick Kane…,” the article added. “Kane is 36, and there’s injury risk, but the bargain potential is there if he can stay healthy. His cap hit is only $4 million this season, with another $2.5 million in potential performance bonuses, and he’s been very productive for the Detroit Red Wings down the stretch here.”

Kane is a future Hall of Famer and only has a couple of years left in his career. But he remains a solid NHL forward and would be a cheaper option than Marner and can still be a productive offensive player.

Kane has recorded 19 goals and 33 assists for 52 points in 63 games.

Red Wings Coach Praises Kane

Kane has spent the last two seasons with the Detroit Red Wings and is a leader on the team.

Although Kane has won three Stanley Cups and will be a Hall of Famer, Red Wings coach Todd McLellan is impressed by his work ethic. He says Kane still has the hunger in his game and wants to be an impact player.

“I just think that he loves playing hockey still,” McLellan said. “He comes and he wants to play, and he wants the puck and he wants it to make plays. Does it always go perfect? No. But he can’t wait to get back on the ice again, and that excitement to play remains there in a player that could just say, ‘I’m full. I’ve got my Cups. I’m going to the Hall of Fame.’ He knows that. We all know that. (He could say) ‘I’m secure in my life.’ But the hunger’s still there.”

Kane is a nine-time NHL All-Star and won the Hart Trophy as the league’s MVP in 2016.

Maple Leafs Star Heaps Praise on Matthews

Matthews is the Maple Leafs captain and one of the best players in the league.

The star forward is a tremendous goal scorer, and Toronto forward John Tavares has nothing but praise for Matthews.

“We all know what a tremendous offensive player and goal scorer he is,” Tavares said. “But he makes plays all around the ice and his hockey sense and his ability to strip guys and read plays, and the way he uses his body — he’s so good in so many different areas. That’s why he’s a catalyst and leader in every facet of the word for us.”

Tavares has recorded 35 goals and 44 assists for 69 points in 67 games this season.