Insider Links Maple Leafs to Signing Former 43-Goalscorer to Replace Tavares

The Toronto Maple Leafs will have a major decision to make this offseason on the future of Mitch Marner and John Tavares.

Marner and Tavares are both free agents on July 1, and if the Maple Leafs let both walk, it would allow them to shake up their core. NHL insiders Jonas Siegel and James Mirtle of The Athletic think Toronto could let Tavares walk and sign Matt Duchene of the Dallas Stars in free agency.

“Another interesting swap for the Leafs might be replacing Tavares with Matt Duchene,” the article read. “Duchene is slightly younger and much quicker than Tavares and is still producing at a high level. He sits third behind Marner and Tavares in points per game among pending UFAs. (Bennett is tied for 11th.)

“Duchene has been signing for a bargain with the Stars lately — just $3 million a season on one-year deals — which adds another layer to considering him as an option. Would he take a discount to come play close to his hometown of Haliburton, 200 kilometres north of Toronto? Having him as an option might be why, in part, the Leafs are thus far willing to wait on Tavares, hoping he’ll take a meaningful discount to stay home in Toronto,” the article added.

Duchene would be a good second-line center in Toronto and would get to play for his hometown team. However, with all the success he has had in Dallas, whether or not he leaves the Stars in free agency is to be seen.

Duchene has recorded 29 goals and 46 assists for 75 points in 74 games. His career-high is 43 goals and 86 points, which he did both in 2021-22.

Maple Leafs Likely to Add a Center

Toronto traded for Scott Laughton at the trade deadline to be the team’s third-line center.

However, Laughton has struggled to fit in so far, which could push the Maple Leafs to try and sign a center in the offseason. If Tavares walks, that only amplifies the need, but Siegel and Mirtle expect the Maple Leafs to add a center in the offseason.

“The Leafs will also likely continue to contemplate how to upgrade at 3C, given Laughton hasn’t looked the part so far. But that could be a problem to tackle at the 2026 deadline,” the insiders wrote.

The insiders believe Duchene is the best fit if Tavares doesn’t re-sign. But, also mention Brock Nelson, Mikael Granlund, and Sam Bennett as other options.

Tavares Wants to Re-Sign With Maple Leafs

Tavares left the New York Islanders to sign a seven-year, $77 million deal with the Maple Leafs in 2018.

With Tavares in the final year of his deal, he has made it clear he wants to re-sign with his hometown team.

“I certainly would love to get it done,” Tavares said before the trade deadline. “I mean, obviously the club has a lot going on. It’s not just about me. I know management will do what they have to do at that time of year and whatnot. So, if we have the opportunity to get it done, I’d love to do that. If not, when that time comes, we’ll get there. So, just looking forward to continuing my journey here as a Leaf. And, obviously want it to continue past this season.”

Tavares has recorded 35 goals and 34 assists for 69 points in 67 games this season.