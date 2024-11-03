Insider Links Maple Leafs Disgruntled Forward to Western Conference Team

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson has been the subject of trade rumors and he’s now linked to a Western Conference team.

Robertson requested a trade this offseason but he ended up inking a one-year deal with Toronto. Now, as he has been a healthy scratch, Robertson’s name has come up in trade talks, and NHL insider Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now believes the Colorado Avalanche are a logical fit for him.

“This is purely speculation. But, one name that instantly came to mind was Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nicholas Robertson,” Deen wrote. “The younger brother of Dallas center Jason Robertson can’t seem to find a permanent role under new Leafs coach Craig Berube. He has one goal in nine games this season. But, scored 14 goals and added 13 assists in 56 games in 2023-24.

“If the Avs were to trade for Robertson, it would be with the idea in mind that they’re strictly looking for offensive help,” Deen added. “Robertson, a smaller forward, isn’t known for strong two-way play. But if he gets an opportunity with talented linemates, he could take off offensively.”

Deen’s speculation of Robertson to Colorado comes after NHL insider Elliotte Friedman revealed the Avalanche are looking at trading for forwards.

“You will not be surprised to hear Colorado is looking for forwards. Need to get through a miserable stretch where five of their top nine are out,” Friedman wrote.

Robertson has skated in 97 career games recording 18 goals and 17 assists for 35 points.

Maple Leafs’ Robertson Name Mentioned in Trade Rumors

Robertson has struggled to stay in the lineup for Toronto and his name has come up in trade talks.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli said on Daily Faceoff Live that the forward remains a candidate to be traded.

“I’ve said it before, Leafs fans can continue to hate, or whatever it might be,” Seravalli said. “Nick Robertson was a healthy scratch this week. (He) remains a candidate to be moved if the Leafs can find the right value in return for him. He’s been unable to be elevated in that Leafs lineup for any sustained period of time.

“So, when you look at their roster and you realize that the only player who is waiver exempt in that group is Matthew Knies, and he ain’t going anywhere,” Seravalli said. “That means the Leafs either need to waive players to make room for both (Hakanpaa/Dewar). Or they need to make a trade. Keep an eye on the Leafs. The other shoe has to drop on these guys if they are healthy on the other end of this conditioning stint.”

With Calle Jarnkrok needing to be activated off LTIR soon, Robertson could very well be traded.

Avalanche Dealing With Plethora of Injuries

Colorado has several key injuries to their forwards.

The Avalanche were already without Gabriel Landeskog and Valeri Nichushkin to begin the season. Now, Colorado has lost several other forwards to injuries.

Ross Colton broke his foot on Monday and will be out for 6-8 weeks. Miles Wood, who suffered an upper-body injury in the same game, is out for 7-10 days. Jonathan Drouin is also injured and considered day-to-day.

Colorado is off to a 5-7 start through 12 games.