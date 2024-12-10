Insider Claims Maple Leafs Interested in Trading for Star $56 Million Defenseman

Maple Leafs linked to trading for Jacob Trouba.

The Toronto Maple Leafs put an emphasis on their defense this offseason and they may not be done.

Toronto added Chris Tanev and Oliver Ekman-Larsson to the blue line, and according to NHL insider Steve Simmons of The Toronto Sun, the team is interested in trading for Jacob Trouba.

Trouba was just recently traded from the New York Rangers to the Anaheim Ducks. However, there have been rumors he could be moved to a contender and Simmons claims the Maple Leafs are interested in him.

“Leafs management likes big defenceman Jacob Trouba, the recently traded Rangers captain,” Simmons wrote. “And they might have some interest in Trouba, if Anaheim or somebody else eats a lot of salary, at the deadline. Odds are, the Leafs, with limited cap room, will look to add a forward of prominence in March.”

Trouba is in the sixth year of his seven-year $56 million deal and is owed $8 million in the final two years. But, if the Ducks retain half of his salary, Trouba at $4 million would fit Toronto’s cap.

Trouba would be a shutdown defender for the Maple Leafs and add some physicality to the roster. But, acquiring the star defenseman and getting Anaheim to retain 50% of his salary would likely cost a lot.

Maple Leafs Key Defenseman Out With Injury

Toronto defenseman Jake McCabe is out with an injury.

McCabe plays a physical role and is a shutdown defender, similar to what Trouba does. McCabe has been placed on the IR after being struck in the head with a puck.

“He’s a heart and soul guy on our team,” said captain Auston Matthews of McCabe’s injury. “Fortunately, we saw him in the locker room and he’s doing alright so I think good news coming out from that aspect.”

McCabe has skated in 23 games this season recording 0 goals and 6 assists. The veteran defenseman signed a five-year $22.57 million extension with the Maple Leafs in October that will kick in next season.

Ducks Excited to Acquire Trouba

Anaheim acquired Trouba from the Rangers for defenseman Urho Vaakanainen and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

After the deal was made, Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said he was excited to add someone of Trouba’s caliber.

“When a player of this caliber comes available, I wanted to help our team, and I think he improves our team,” Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said. “He gives us a lot of depth on defense now. He’s a really good penalty killer. I think he’s got some underrated offensive skills that probably haven’t shown in the last year or so. So, overall, it gives our team a lot more rigid, physical play to the rest of our group, and for me, I’m trying to make this team better. That is how I want us to play. I want us to be really tough to play against, and he certainly adds that element to our group.”

Trouba, meanwhile, was also excited to be traded to Anaheim.

“Anaheim was one of the places my wife and I were interested in,” Trouba said. “Just everything about it. Where the team’s at, I think they have a great opportunity in the next couple of years.”

Trouba has skated in 25 games recording 6 assists.