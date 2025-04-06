Insider: Maple Leafs’ Archrival are ‘All-in’ on Signing Mitch Marner in Offseason

Toronto Maple Leafs superstar forward Mitch Marner will be the top free agent available if he hits the open market on July 1.

Marner is in the final year of his six-year, $65.41 million deal with the Maple Leafs. If he hits the open market, several teams will be interested in him. However, NHL insider Zoro Sekhon of NHLTradeRumors claims the Boston Bruins are all-in on signing Marner this summer.

“The Bruins aren’t just interested, they’re all-in,” Sekhon wrote. “We’re talking a potential $14M AAV megadeal to steal Marner from Toronto. This isn’t just about adding talent; it’s about sending a thunderous message: The Bruins are back, and they’re coming for the Cup. And if Marner slips away? Plan B is just as explosive: Brock Boeser, Nikolaj Ehlers, or even a reunion with Brad Marchand (if the cap gods allow). One way or another, Boston is hunting for a game-changer.”

As Sekhon reports, the Bruins are expected to be aggressive this offseason, and Marner is the priority goal. Boston is the archrival of the Maple Leafs, so if they can sign Marner away, it would be a massive blow to Toronto.

Marner has recorded 24 goals and 70 assists for 84 points in 75 games this season with Toronto.

Marner Not Talking Contract With Maple Leafs

Although Marner is in the final year of his deal, he hasn’t been talking about an extension.

Instead, Marner made it clear at the beginning of the year that he is just focused on hockey, and that is still the case. Speaking in an exclusive one-on-one interview with The Athletic, Marner has doubled down on it, saying the contract isn’t a distraction.

“I’m here to just play hockey,” Marner said to The Athletic. “That’s what I expressed (to the media) at the start of the year and express now. It’s a business out there. I know what’s going on. I’m just here to play hockey. I’m here to enjoy everything and go through the ups and downs with these guys, and just take it day by day and try to help us win games…

“No, I mean, I’m here to play hockey,” Marner added. “That’ll come when that’ll come… Like I said, I’m here to play hockey. That’s what I’m here to do. I’ll leave it at that.”

Marner has spent his entire NHL career with the Maple Leafs after being selected fourth overall in 2015.

Insider Believes Bruins Will be Aggressive in Offseason

Boston were sellers at the trade deadline and has been one of the worst teams in the NHL this season.

However, after a disappointing season, NHL insider Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub joined Daily Faceoff Live and claimed Boston will be aggressive this offseason.

“I believe (the Bruins) are going to spend to the cap next year. I think they are going to be very aggressive,” Anderson said on April 4. “Obviously, it may depend on how the ping pong balls fall, and if they get the first overall pick, you don’t want to eat it all up right away, because you obviously have to have a second contract for that player.”

Boston is 31-37-9 and tied for the worst record in the East.