Insider: Maple Leafs’ Marner Will Get Offer to be Highest-Paid Player in NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Mitch Marner is a pending free agent on July 1 and is the best free agent in years.

Marner is one of the best players in the NHL and will be highly sought in free agency. Several teams will show interest in the winger, which will drive up the price.

However, NHL insider James Mirtle of The Athletic reports that the Anaheim Ducks are poised to make Marner the highest-paid player in the NHL.

“One question I tried to pose to everyone I chatted with over the past week: Who is going to have the most interesting offseason?,” Mirtle wrote. “Several folks pointed to Anaheim and GM Pat Verbeek wanting to make a big move or two to finally push the young club forward after seven consecutive years out of the playoffs…

“The big question is, what do they do with as much as $25 million in cap space after signing their RFAs?,” Mirtle added. “Some of the chatter is that they’ll potentially be the high bidder for Mitch Marner. With an unheard-of average annual value north of the $14 million that the Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl currently makes as the NHL’s highest-paid player.”

Marner being the highest-paid player in the NHL would be a surprise. But, if the Ducks want him, he could make over $100 million over seven years.

Marner completed his six-year, $65.41 million deal with the Maple Leafs. He recorded 27 goals and 75 assists for 102 points in 81 games.

Ducks Owner Prepared to Spend ‘What it Takes’

Anaheim is nearing the end of its rebuild, and they could prove it this summer.

The Ducks’ owner, Henry Samueli, says he is ready to spend. The owner wants to do whatever it takes to make Anaheim a playoff contender again.

“Potentially, if necessary,” Samueli said about spending to the cap. “He’s going to spend wisely. We’re not going to write stupid checks. But I told him, ‘Do what it takes to make this a really steady, perennial playoff contender and Stanley Cup contender down the road. And if that means signing big-name free agents, go for it.’ We told him, going forward, you will not be constrained by the budget.”

With the Ducks looking to spend, they could be a team to watch in the Marner sweepstakes this summer. But whether or not Marner will want to go to a team that appears to be a couple of years away from winning is uncertain.

Maple Leafs’ Coach Would Like Marner Back

After Toronto was eliminated, all signs pointed to Marner leaving in free agency.

However, at his year-end press conference, Berube said he would love to see Marner back. He also praised the star forward for his skills.

“Great. I love the guy and I love coaching him, love his energy, personality. He’s a hell of a player. He does a lot for this team night in night out in a lot of different areas of the game. So, I’ve got nothing but good things to say about him,” Berube said about Marner.

Marner was drafted fourth overall in 2015 by the Maple Leafs.